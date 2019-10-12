Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy

  • October 12 2019 14:42:56

Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy

ANKARA
Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy

The Spanish Embassy in Ankara has reiterated that Madrid has not yet made any official decision about the future of its continued deployment of Patriot air defense systems for the protection of the Turkish air space under a NATO mission.

Spain has not yet taken any official decision about its mission on Patriots established in the NATO airbase of İncirlik. These type of missions are subjected to evaluation and rotation every six months and any change is made by petition of NATO and according to NATO,” said the embassy in a brief statement on Oct 12, referring to the military base in the southern province of Adana.

“The next mission rotation will take place in December 2019,” it added. Some reports in the Turkish media have suggested that Spain had already finalized the decision-making process on the withdrawal of its contingent in Turkey.

The embassy’s statement underlines that this is not the case for the time being.

The first Spanish contingent began moving to Turkey on Dec. 29, 2014 in line with relevant NATO decisions to upgrade the Turkish air space against potential attacks by the Syrian regime.

Spanish PATRIOT Unit force is currently deployed with a total of 149 military personnel, based on some of the Spanish Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiments.

“The mission is purely defensive to protect Syria against any possible ballistic missile attacks from the Syrian Government army or Daesh [ISIL]. The mission is constituted in the framework of NATO plans [Active Fence] and coordinated by NATO AIRCOM,” recalled the statement.

MOST POPULAR

  1. ‘Operation Peace Spring’ enters third day, ‘neutralizes’ 342 terrorists

    ‘Operation Peace Spring’ enters third day, ‘neutralizes’ 342 terrorists

  2. Brexit is a bigger problem for the Turkish economy than Syria

    Brexit is a bigger problem for the Turkish economy than Syria

  3. US, Russia refuse to issue joint statement on Turkey’s Syria operation in divided UNSC session

    US, Russia refuse to issue joint statement on Turkey’s Syria operation in divided UNSC session

  4. Russia blocks US statement at UN on Turkish operation

    Russia blocks US statement at UN on Turkish operation

  5. Ankara to respond 'tit-for-tat' to possible US sanctions

    Ankara to respond 'tit-for-tat' to possible US sanctions
Recommended
Iraqi prime minister orders probe into deadly protests

Iraqi prime minister orders probe into deadly protests
Iran decries cowardly attack on oil tanker

Iran decries 'cowardly attack' on oil tanker
Former Ukraine envoy testifies Trump pushed to oust her

Former Ukraine envoy testifies Trump pushed to oust her
Russia blocks US statement at UN on Turkish operation

Russia blocks US statement at UN on Turkish operation
German suspect admits anti-Semitic attack, far-right motive: Prosecutor

German suspect admits anti-Semitic attack, far-right motive: Prosecutor

Arson attack on Turkish diplomatic vehicle in Berlin

Arson attack on Turkish diplomatic vehicle in Berlin
WORLD Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy

Spain has no decision taken on Patriots in Turkey: Embassy

The Spanish Embassy in Ankara has reiterated that Madrid has not yet made any official decision about the future of its continued deployment of Patriot air defense systems for the protection of the Turkish air space under a NATO mission.
ECONOMY Turkey has secure investment environment: EU official

Turkey has secure investment environment: EU official

Turkey has a secure investment environment like other European countries, said the president of the European Economic Senate.
SPORTS Turkey beat Albania 1-0 in Euro 2020 quals

Turkey beat Albania 1-0 in Euro 2020 quals

Turkish national football team beat Albania 1-0 in the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers on Oct. 11 to top Group H. 