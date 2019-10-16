Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

  • October 16 2019 13:40:57

Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

ISTANBUL
Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

Spain qualified to UEFA EURO 2020 finals with last-minute draw with Sweden, while Switzerland boosted hopes after beating group leader Ireland

The European qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020 continued on Oct. 15 with nine matches in 4 groups.     

In a Group F match, Spain drew Sweden 1-1 at home in added time. Spain reached UEFA EURO 2020 as substitute Rodrigo scored in the 92nd minute.     

In a Group D match, Switzerland beat Ireland 2-0 to boost hopes for UEFA EURO 2020.      

The group leaders and the runners-up will advance to the EURO 2020.     

MOST POPULAR

  1. Syrian regime entering Manbij not negative if YPG eliminated: Erdoğan

    Syrian regime entering Manbij not negative if YPG eliminated: Erdoğan

  2. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  3. Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

    Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

  4. Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

    Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

  5. Turkish op reaches first week as Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

    Turkish op reaches first week as Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone
Recommended
World Cup qualifier between rival Koreas ends in goalless draw

World Cup qualifier between rival Koreas ends in goalless draw
LeBron addresses backlash to Hong Kong comments

LeBron addresses backlash to Hong Kong comments
England stars slam Bulgarian fans over racist acts

England stars slam Bulgarian fans over racist acts 
Turkey holds France to remain atop group

Turkey holds France to remain atop group
Daniil Medvedev: Rise and rise of a ‘smart’ tennis star

Daniil Medvedev: Rise and rise of a ‘smart’ tennis star
Hamilton in no hurry to win Formula One title in Mexico

Hamilton in no hurry to win Formula One title in Mexico
WORLD Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

British and European Union officials resumed talks to clinch a Brexit deal on Oct. 15 just a few hours after late-night negotiations wound up, but it was far from clear they would reach an agreement before a leaders’ summit on Oct. 16.

ECONOMY Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030

Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030

World should prevent food loss for sustainable food access, says head of food, drink industry association
SPORTS Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

Spain qualified to UEFA EURO 2020 finals with last-minute draw with Sweden, while Switzerland boosted hopes after beating group leader Ireland. 