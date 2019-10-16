Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

ISTANBUL

Spain qualified to UEFA EURO 2020 finals with last-minute draw with Sweden, while Switzerland boosted hopes after beating group leader Ireland.

The European qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2020 continued on Oct. 15 with nine matches in 4 groups.

In a Group F match, Spain drew Sweden 1-1 at home in added time. Spain reached UEFA EURO 2020 as substitute Rodrigo scored in the 92nd minute.

In a Group D match, Switzerland beat Ireland 2-0 to boost hopes for UEFA EURO 2020.

The group leaders and the runners-up will advance to the EURO 2020.