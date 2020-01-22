Some EU countries attempt to mediate in Cyprus, says Özersay

  • January 22 2020 10:31:42

LEFKOŞA - Anadolu Agency
Some EU countries attempt to mediate in Cyprus, says Özersay

Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay said on Jan. 21 that some EU countries are attempting to mediate in Cyprus over natural resources.

"Today, EU countries and prominent countries in the past six months are attempting to assume a mediating role between the sides over the natural resources," Özersay said, speaking at the assembly in Turkish Cyprus.

He said that there is more than one actor which is attempting to mediate.

Özersay said if it serves the international actors' interests and the international companies do not want to risk the investment they did, they might be ready to support a cooperation on the issue of natural resources.

Turkey, as a guarantor nation for Cyprus, is currently carrying out hydrocarbon exploration activities in the Eastern Mediterranean with two drilling vessels.

Ankara has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the Turkish Cyprus also has rights to the resources in the area.

In 1974, following a coup aiming at Cyprus’s annexation by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the Turkish Cyprus was founded.

The decades since have seen several attempts to resolve the Cyprus dispute, all ending in failure. The latest one, held with the participation of the guarantor countries -- Turkey, Greece, and the U.K. -- came to an end without any progress in 2017 in Switzerland.

WORLD Greece elects first woman president

Greece elects first woman president

Greece's parliament on Jan. 22 elected the first woman president in the country's history, a senior judge with an expertise in environmental and constitutional law.
ECONOMY Employers’ association in metal sector declares lockout

Employers’ association in metal sector declares lockout

The Turkish Employers’ Association of Metal Industries (MESS) has announced that it took a lockout decision after the labor union Türk Metal decided to go on strike as the parties failed to resolve disagreements.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe advance to Turkish Cup quarterfinals

Fenerbahçe advance to Turkish Cup quarterfinals

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Fenerbahçe advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ziraat Turkish Cup on Jan. 21 by defeating Hes Kablo Kayserispor.