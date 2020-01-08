Some 800,000 liras worth beaver pelts seized at Ankara airport

  • January 08 2020 12:55:00

Some 800,000 liras worth beaver pelts seized at Ankara airport

ISTANBUL
Some 800,000 liras worth beaver pelts seized at Ankara airport

Customs officers seized 240 beaver pelts in the luggage of a passenger arriving from Ukraine to Turkey at Ankara’s Esenboğa Airport on Jan. 7.

An investigation was carried out by the customs authorities on a notice that a passenger would arrive with a large number of animal pelts.

The details of all passengers were subjected to a risk analysis before arriving in Turkey in advance.

As a result of the research, it was determined when and by which plane the suspect will arrive at Esenboğa Airport.

The custom officers began to examine suspicious passengers and their items of baggage when the plane landed at the airport.

During the screening carried out by the officers, the luggage with suspicious density was searched by opening.

As a result of the search in two pieces of luggage, 240 beaver pelts worth 800,000 Turkish Lira ($134,000) were seized.

A criminal investigation was launched on the incident.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

    Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

  2. Iran hits Iraqi military bases housing US troops

    Iran hits Iraqi military bases housing US troops

  3. Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

    Turkey’s first indigenous battle tank production delayed

  4. CHP questions the current state of Turkish soldiers in Syria

    CHP questions the current state of Turkish soldiers in Syria

  5. Antalya yacht builders rake in over $1 billion

    Antalya yacht builders rake in over $1 billion
Recommended
Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway

Storm hits Istanbul, plane skids off airport runway
Russian naval cruiser casts anchor in Bosphorus due to bad weather

Russian naval cruiser casts anchor in Bosphorus due to 'bad weather'
Bursa’s latest pink visitor from Venice

Bursa’s latest pink visitor from Venice
Ankara welcomes 2020s first snowfall

Ankara welcomes 2020's first snowfall
Number of bald ibises continues to increase

Number of bald ibises continues to increase
Istanbul Jews fight to save their ancestral tongue

Istanbul Jews fight to save their ancestral tongue
WORLD Turkish top diplomat to visit Iraq amid tensions

Turkish top diplomat to visit Iraq amid tensions

Turkey's foreign minister will visit Iraq on Jan. 9 to try to ease tensions after Iran launched missiles at U.S.-led forces in response to the killing of a top Iranian commander, the foreign ministry said on Jan. 8.
ECONOMY Turkeys airports serve over 209M passengers in 2019

Turkey's airports serve over 209M passengers in 2019

The number of air passengers -- including transit passengers -- in Turkey totaled 209.09 million in 2019, the country's airport authority announced on Jan. 7.
SPORTS Bogdanovic, Jazz outlast Pelicans late: 128-126

Bogdanovic, Jazz outlast Pelicans late: 128-126

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 35 points, and the visiting Utah Jazz won their sixth straight game, defeating the New Orleans Pelicans, 128-126.