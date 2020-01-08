Some 800,000 liras worth beaver pelts seized at Ankara airport

ISTANBUL

Customs officers seized 240 beaver pelts in the luggage of a passenger arriving from Ukraine to Turkey at Ankara’s Esenboğa Airport on Jan. 7.

An investigation was carried out by the customs authorities on a notice that a passenger would arrive with a large number of animal pelts.

The details of all passengers were subjected to a risk analysis before arriving in Turkey in advance.

As a result of the research, it was determined when and by which plane the suspect will arrive at Esenboğa Airport.

The custom officers began to examine suspicious passengers and their items of baggage when the plane landed at the airport.

During the screening carried out by the officers, the luggage with suspicious density was searched by opening.

As a result of the search in two pieces of luggage, 240 beaver pelts worth 800,000 Turkish Lira ($134,000) were seized.



A criminal investigation was launched on the incident.