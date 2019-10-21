Some 125 trucks of YPG members have withdrawn toward al- Hasakah: Security sources

Sevil Erkuş - ANKARA

The Turkish Armed Forces paused its operation against the YPG group till 22:00 local time on Oct. 22 and will target any remaining “terrorists” if left in the area of the 120-kilometer-long, 20-mile deep safe zone area in northern Syria, security sources said.

“If any terrorists remain after 22:00, they will be neutralized,” security sources told Hürriyet Daily News.

A total of 125 trucks of YPG members left the planned safe zone as of Oct. 21 and pulled out to the direction of al- Hasakah city, according to the sources.

“We are working closely with the U.S. on the issue of collecting weapons delivered to the YPG,” said the sources.

Turkey and the U.S. came to an agreement on Oct. 17 to pause the former’s “Operation Peace Spring” for 120 hours in order to allow the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone.