Some 125 trucks of YPG members have withdrawn toward al- Hasakah: Security sources

  • October 21 2019 14:08:10

Some 125 trucks of YPG members have withdrawn toward al- Hasakah: Security sources

Sevil Erkuş - ANKARA
Some 125 trucks of YPG members have withdrawn toward al- Hasakah: Security sources

The Turkish Armed Forces paused its operation against the YPG group till 22:00 local time on Oct. 22 and will target any remaining “terrorists” if left in the area of the 120-kilometer-long, 20-mile deep safe zone area in northern Syria, security sources said.

“If any terrorists remain after 22:00, they will be neutralized,” security sources told Hürriyet Daily News.

A total of 125 trucks of YPG members left the planned safe zone as of Oct. 21 and pulled out to the direction of al- Hasakah city, according to the sources.

“We are working closely with the U.S. on the issue of collecting weapons delivered to the YPG,” said the sources.

Turkey and the U.S. came to an agreement on Oct. 17 to pause the former’s “Operation Peace Spring” for 120 hours in order to allow the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan urges US to ensure withdrawal of YPG/PKK

    Erdoğan urges US to ensure withdrawal of YPG/PKK

  2. Antalya hosts more than 14 million tourists

    Antalya hosts more than 14 million tourists

  3. Turkey is waiting for the other shoe to drop

    Turkey is waiting for the other shoe to drop

  4. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  5. Russia, Iran might push Turkey to start dialogue with Syria

    Russia, Iran might push Turkey to start dialogue with Syria
Recommended
Turkish man gets life sentence for murder of ex-wife

Turkish man gets life sentence for murder of ex-wife
Turkish agency supports farming projects in Montenegro

Turkish agency supports farming projects in Montenegro
Up to 200,000 euros involved per dog fight: Report

Up to 200,000 euros involved per dog fight: Report
Over 4,400 irregular migrants held in Turkey last week

Over 4,400 irregular migrants held in Turkey last week 
Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after meeting with Putin: Erdoğan

Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after meeting with Putin: Erdoğan
Turkish soldier killed in southeastern Turkey

Turkish soldier killed in southeastern Turkey
WORLD Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, family confirms

Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, family confirms

Missing Turkish woman reported missing in Los Angeles found safe and well, her brother in Istanbul confirms
ECONOMY Istanbul home market sees $21 bln in sales in 2018

Istanbul home market sees $21 bln in sales in 2018

Some 234,055 houses were sold in Istanbul last year with a total transaction value of 120.6 billion Turkish Liras (around $20.7 billion), a report says
SPORTS Klopp criticises VAR after Liverpool draw at Man Utd

Klopp criticises VAR after Liverpool draw at Man Utd

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp criticises the video assistant referee (VAR) system after his team's 1-1 draw at Manchester United