Sivasspor salvage draw with stoppage time goal

  • January 28 2020 09:24:39

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Demir Grup Sivasspor draw Çaykur Rizespor 1-1 by managing to earn 1 point with a stoppage-time goal.

Playing at Yeni Sivas 4 Eylül Stadium, neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half.

In the 60th minute, Ukrainian midfielder Denis Garmash scored the opening goal for Çaykur Rizespor while Sivasspor salvaged a draw 1-1 with Yasin Öztekin's goal in stoppage time.

The result helped DG Sivasspor stay at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig with 41 points.

Fenerbahçe jumped to second place with 37 points as the Yellow Canaries defeated Medipol Başakşehir 2-0 on Jan. 26, and Başakşehir are currently in third place with 36 points.

Trabzonspor are fourth with 35 points, while Alanyaspor are fifth, also with 35 points.

In Jan. 26's match, Galatasaray hammered Konyaspor 3-0 away to stay in sixth place with 33 points.

Meanwhile, Jan. 27's Super Lig game between BtcTurk Yeni Malatyaspor and Trabzonspor was postponed by the Turkish Football Federation due to the deadly quake in Turkey's eastern Elazığ province.

The Malatya province is just west of Elazığ.

Week 19 results:

Gençlerbirliği - Gaziantep FK: 1-0

Hes Kablo Kayserispor - MKE Ankaragücü: 1-1

Kasımpaşa - Aytemiz Alanyaspor: 1-2

Fenerbahçe - Medipol Başakşehir: 2-0

Yukatel Denizlispor - Antalyaspor: 0-3

Göztepe - Beşiktaş: 2-1

IH Konyaspor - Galatasaray: 0-3

DG Sivasspor - Çaykur Rizespor: 1-1

