Short-term foreign debt stock at $120.4B

  • July 18 2019 10:57:00

Short-term foreign debt stock at $120.4B

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Short-term foreign debt stock at $120.4B

Turkey's short-term external debt stock amounted to $120.4 billion at the end of May, the country's Central Bank revealed on July 18.

Debt maturing within the next 12 months went up 3.3% in May since the end of last year, according to the statement.

More than half of the country's short-term external debt stock was in dollars -- 52.3% --, followed by 29.9% in euros, 12.9% in Turkish liras, and 4.9% in other currencies.

"Banks' short-term external debt stock decreased by 2.2% to $55.8 billion and other sectors' short-term external debt stock increased by 10.5% to $59.1 billion," the statement read.

From the borrowers' side, the short-term debt of public sector -- mainly of public banks -- reached to $23.3 billion, rising 3.5% since the end of 2018.

Private sector's short-term debt rose 4% to hit $91.7 billion during the same period.

The bank added that the short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans of the banks received from abroad totaled $10 billion, down 8.8% from 2018-end.

"FX deposits of non-residents -- except banking sector -- within residents banks increased by 3.4% in comparison to the end of 2018 recording $19.7 billion, and FX deposits of non-resident banks recorded $12.8 billion decreasing by 1.6%," it said.

Turkey, external stock, private sector

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

    Turkey, US discuss ousting from F-35 program

  2. US releases former Turkish banking executive

    US releases former Turkish banking executive

  3. Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

    Turkish Cypriot FM suggests status change for ghost town Varosha

  4. EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

    EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Turkeys net intl investment position improves in May

Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in May

Nearly 40,000 new businesses launched in H1

Nearly 40,000 new businesses launched in H1

Turkish parliament ratifies 11th development plan

Turkish parliament ratifies 11th development plan

Eximbank financing rises to $21.4 billion in first half

Eximbank financing rises to $21.4 billion in first half
Turkey, 3 more countries seek cooperation in technology

Turkey, 3 more countries seek cooperation in technology
More than 500,000 houses sold in H1

More than 500,000 houses sold in H1

WORLD EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

EU to send $1.6B for refugees in Turkey under deal

The European Commission on July 19 adopted a new set of assistance measures worth €1.41 billion (nearly $1.6 billion), ensuring EU support to refugees and host communities in Turkey.  
ECONOMY Turkeys net intl investment position improves in May

Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in May

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) posted better performance in May, up 12.2% versus the end of 2018, the country's Central Bank said on July 19.
SPORTS Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Galatasaray sign Fulham midfielder Seri

Turkey's Galatasaray signed Fulham's Ivorian midfielder Jean Michael Seri on loan late on July 18.