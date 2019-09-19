Short-term external debt stock at $126B in July

  September 19 2019

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $126 billion as of the end of July, an official data revealed on Sept. 19.

The country's external debt stock -- maturing within one year or less -- soared by 7.9% in July, versus the end of 2018, according to the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT).

Official data showed that the currency breakdown of the debt stock was composed of 51.2% U.S. dollar, 30.1% euro, 13.2% Turkish lira and 5.5% other currencies.

Banks' short-term external debt stock posted an increase of 3.6% to $59.2 billion and other sectors' short-term external debt stock rose by 12.2% to $60.3 billion over the same period.

The rest of the amount -- some $6.5 billion -- belonged to the CBRT.

"From the borrowers' side, the short-term debt of public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 4.9% to $23.6 billion.

"And the short-term debt of private sector increased by 8.5% to $95.9 billion compared to the end of 2018," the bank said.

Short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans of the banks received from foreign countries dropped by 3.3% to $10.7 billion, the bank data showed.

"FX deposits of non-residents (except banking sector) within resident banks increased by 7.6% in comparison to the end of 2018, recording $20.4 billion.

"And FX deposits of non-resident banks recorded $13.9 billion, increasing by 6.7%," it noted.

The CBRT also noted that non-residents' Turkish lira deposits increased by 1% and recorded $14.2 billion in the same period.

ECONOMY

Short-term external debt stock at $126B in July

