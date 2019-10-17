Short-term external debt stock at $120.7B

  • October 17 2019 11:56:29

Short-term external debt stock at $120.7B

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Short-term external debt stock at $120.7B

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $120.7 billion as of the end of August, an official data revealed on Oct. 17.

The country's external debt stock -- maturing within one year or less -- increased by 5.4% in August, versus the end of 2018, according to the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT).

Official data showed that the currency breakdown of the debt stock was composed of 50.4% U.S. dollar, 30.8% euro, 13.1% Turkish lira and 5.7% other currencies.

Banks' short-term external debt stock posted an increase of 0.1% to $57.2 billion and other sectors' short-term external debt stock rose by 11% to $57.1 billion over the same period.

“From the borrowers' side, the short-term debt of public sector, which consists of public banks, increased by 1.9% to $22.9 billion.

"And the short-term debt of private sector increased by 6.1% to $91.4 billion compared to the end of 2018," the bank said.

Short-term foreign exchange (FX) loans of the banks received from foreign countries dropped by 14.7% to $9.5 billion, the bank data showed.

"FX deposits of non-residents (except banking sector) within resident banks increased by 8.7% in comparison to the end of 2018, recording $20.6 billion.

"And FX deposits of non-resident banks recorded $13.7 billion, increasing by 5%," it noted.

The CBRT also noted that non-residents' Turkish lira deposits decreased by 4.4% and recorded $13.4 billion in the same period.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

    Operation in Syria clear response to Trump’s letter to Erdoğan: Source

  2. Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

    Erdoğan, Putin to meet in Russia's Sochi

  3. Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

    Turkish howitzers hit terror targets in Ras al-Ain in eighth day of Syria op

  4. Time to be realistic in Syria policy

    Time to be realistic in Syria policy

  5. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat
Recommended
2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets
Drug firms offer $22 bln to settle opioid suits

Drug firms offer $22 bln to settle opioid suits
Strong 5G market boosts Ericsson earnings

Strong 5G market boosts Ericsson earnings
Pernod Ricard sales growth slows

Pernod Ricard sales growth slows
Sustainable growth conference kicks off in Istanbul

Sustainable growth conference kicks off in Istanbul

Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030

Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030
WORLD UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

UK, EU reach outline Brexit deal; still needs ratification

Britain and the European Union said on Oct. 17 that they have struck an outline Brexit deal after days of intense see-saw negotiations - though it must still be formally approved by the bloc and ratified by the European and U.K. Parliaments.
ECONOMY 2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

2020 budget in line with growth, inflation targets

A draft budget for 2020 has been prepared in line with the 5 percent economic growth and 8.5 percent inflation targets set out in the government’s New Economy Program, Naci Ağbal, the head of the Strategy and Budget Directorate, has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

Galatasaray takes on Sivas to heal wounds

The Turkish Süper Lig’s second-place Sivasspor visits Galatasaray in the opening game of the match week eight on Oct. 18.