Shadow play eyes more African audience

  • July 20 2019 11:44:00

Shadow play eyes more African audience

KIGALI- Anadolu Agency
Shadow play eyes more African audience

A famous traditional Turkish shadow play, Karagöz Istanbul Explorer will be staged for different African audiences, following its successful show at Africa’s Ubumuntu Arts Festival in Kigali, Rwanda, said Fatih Polat, the Karagöz master.

“I received lot of inspiring feedback. I count this Rwandan performance as the starting point, to perform to other big audiences in Africa,” Polat told Anadolu Agency, after performing at the show’s opening night, at
Kigali genocide memorial.

The fifth annual Ubumuntu Arts Festival featured theatrical performances that sought to answer the question: “What if the walls you built for others today, became your own downfall tomorrow?”

Across a black stage wall, a group of local and international artists who gathered here for three days scribbled wordings of humanity in bright color chalk others in white.

“Stop violence, fight against divisionism and any kind of crime against humanity. Peace to everyone, Peace in the world. Together we can,” they said.

Polat performed on July 12, alongside artists from Rwanda, Uganda, the U.S., Austria, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Polat said one of the main aims of Karagöz play is to show that people are same regardless of one's beliefs or ethnic group.

“You can be Jewish, White, or Indian, you can be a believer in Prophet Mohamed or Jesus that doesn’t matter,” he said.

“What is important is that we are all the same. We should not be divided by ethnicity or our beliefs. People should be able to integrate.”

The festival incorporated performances ranging from theater, poetry, dance, movements and acrobatics.

The troupes from 16 countries including Turkey participated in the festival.

Polat said that Karagöz show also offers him an opportunity, to invite people to visit Istanbul to see all historical features. He noted that he was happy to raise his country’s flag, while enacting Istanbul Explorer at this festival successfully.

The traditional Turkish shadow theatre is one of the oldest form of the Turkish art.

The play, occupying an important place in Turkey, involves two-dimensional figures in the shape of people, casting their shadows on a screen.

The figures hide in the shape of people or things are held on rods in front of a light source to cast their shadows on a screen.

The play begins with the projection of an introductory figure on the screen, who suggests the themes of the drama, before it vanishes to the shrill sound of a whistle.

The opening segment is called mukaddime (beginning) where Hacivat after reciting the curtain poem, calls for Karagöz, and they have an argument.

Karagoz was registered on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity on behalf of Turkey in 2009.

hacivat, Rwanda, Turkey

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul court approves indictment of televangelist

    Istanbul court approves indictment of televangelist

  2. Turkish FM, US counterpart discuss F-35, S-400 by phone

    Turkish FM, US counterpart discuss F-35, S-400 by phone

  3. Turkish banker moved to US immigration detention center

    Turkish banker moved to US immigration detention center

  4. Man detained for killing Turkish consulate employee

    Man detained for killing Turkish consulate employee

  5. Turkey not to bow to sanctions on its drilling activities: VP Oktay

    Turkey not to bow to sanctions on its drilling activities: VP Oktay
Recommended
Story behind Göktürk trilogy

Story behind Göktürk trilogy
Locals discover canyon in Turkey’s east

Locals discover canyon in Turkey’s east

Manmade ruin adds 7,000 species to endangered Red List

Manmade ruin adds 7,000 species to endangered 'Red List'
Arnie addicted to Terminator as original Sarah Connor returns for sequel

Arnie 'addicted' to Terminator as original Sarah Connor returns for sequel  
Israel unearths remains of rare ancient mosque

Israel unearths remains of rare ancient mosque  
Danger of pollution on Antalya’s white island

Danger of pollution on Antalya’s white island
WORLD Italy’s Etna volcano erupts on Sicily, closing two airports

Italy’s Etna volcano erupts on Sicily, closing two airports

Italy’s Mount Etna, Europe’s biggest live volcano, erupted overnight with lava flows and explosive burps, vulcanologists said on July 20.

ECONOMY Turkeys net intl investment position improves in May

Turkey's net int'l investment position improves in May

Turkey's net international investment position (NIIP) posted better performance in May, up 12.2% versus the end of 2018, the country's Central Bank said on July 19.
SPORTS Hundreds of Senegalese watch AFCON final in wedding hall

Hundreds of Senegalese watch AFCON final in wedding hall

Hundreds of Senegalese citizens living in Istanbul gathered on July 19 in a wedding hall to watch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final between Algeria and Senegal.