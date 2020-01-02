Seven detained in Istanbul for aiding ex-Nissan CEO's flight

ISTANBUL
Seven people were detained in Istanbul over aiding ex-Nisan CEO Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan to Lebanon, according to security sources on Jan. 2.

Police squads detained the suspects; four pilots, two employees for a private ground service company and one operations director for a courier company, the sources said.

The arrest came after Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation into Ghosn's escape to Lebanon via Istanbul Airport, after skipping bail in Japan.

No further details of the suspects have been provided.

Former Nissan and Renault Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who was barred from leaving Japan whilst awaiting trial on charges of financial misconduct, has been on bail since March on conditions that included surrendering his passport to authorities.

