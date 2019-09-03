Senior PKK terrorist among killed in N Iraq op

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces on Sept. 3 said a senior PKK terrorist was among those "neutralized" in airstrikes a day earlier in northern Iraq.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

According to security sources, Nedim Karakulak- codenamed Kawa Garzan- was taken out in Monday's airstrikes, which were carried out in the coordination of Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) and National Intelligence Organization (MİT).

Karakulak was sought with red notice and he was in charge of the terrorist group's logistical support around Qandil and Hakurk regions where PKK is based.

On May 27, Turkey launched the Operation Claw against the PKK in Hakurk. To date, the ongoing offensive has neutralized dozens of terrorists.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.