Senior PKK terrorist among killed in N Iraq op

  • September 03 2019 11:10:45

Senior PKK terrorist among killed in N Iraq op

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Senior PKK terrorist among killed in N Iraq op

Turkish security forces on Sept. 3 said a senior PKK terrorist was among those "neutralized" in airstrikes a day earlier in northern Iraq.     

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.     

According to security sources, Nedim Karakulak- codenamed Kawa Garzan- was taken out in Monday's airstrikes, which were carried out in the coordination of Turkish Armed Forces (TAF) and National Intelligence Organization (MİT).     

Karakulak was sought with red notice and he was in charge of the terrorist group's logistical support around Qandil and Hakurk regions where PKK is based.     

On May 27, Turkey launched the Operation Claw against the PKK in Hakurk. To date, the ongoing offensive has neutralized dozens of terrorists.     

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terror attacks in Turkey.     

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.     

MIT,

MOST POPULAR

  1. President of Court of Appeals undermines EU reports on Turkey’s progress

    President of Court of Appeals undermines EU reports on Turkey’s progress

  2. Ancient civilizations of Anatolia

    Ancient civilizations of Anatolia

  3. Gov’t prepare new reforms in judiciary: Erdoğan

    Gov’t prepare new reforms in judiciary: Erdoğan

  4. ICC prosecutor ordered to reopen Mavi Marmara case

    ICC prosecutor ordered to reopen Mavi Marmara case

  5. Saudi Arabia allows Turkish trucks to pass after 2 weeks

    Saudi Arabia allows Turkish trucks to pass after 2 weeks
Recommended
Death penalty won’t stop violence against women: Activists

Death penalty won’t stop violence against women: Activists
Climate change crippling marine life: Wildlife official

Climate change crippling marine life: Wildlife official
Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

Turkey reiterates support for Colombias peace process

Turkey reiterates support for Colombia's peace process
Turkey wants to control safe zone in northern Syria: AKP spokesperson

Turkey wants to control safe zone in northern Syria: AKP spokesperson

Root causes of migration have to be tackled: Turkish FM

Root causes of migration have to be tackled: Turkish FM
WORLD Kabul blast toll rises as US tries to finalize Taliban deal

Kabul blast toll rises as US tries to finalize Taliban deal

A massive blast in a residential area of Kabul killed at least 16 people, officials said Sept. 3, following yet another Taliban attack that came as the insurgents and Washington try to finalize a peace deal.
ECONOMY Turkey hits LNG import record in 1H

Turkey hits LNG import record in 1H

Turkey's liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports reached a historic record high at 7.14 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the first half of 2019, according to Turkey's Energy Market Regulatory Authority's (EMRA) data.       
SPORTS Colombian forward Falcao joins Galatasaray

Colombian forward Falcao joins Galatasaray

Istanbul football powerhouse Galatasaray signed Colombian forward Radamel Falcao late on Sept. 2.