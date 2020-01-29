Senior FETÖ member sentenced to eight years in jail

  • January 29 2020 09:38:00

Senior FETÖ member sentenced to eight years in jail

ISTANBUL/EDİRNE - Anadolu Agency
Senior FETÖ member sentenced to eight years in jail

A Turkish court on Jan. 12 sentenced a senior member of FETÖ to eight years in prison.

Hasan Hüseyin Günakan was detained in Kosovo in an operation jointly carried out by the Turkish and Kosovo intelligence agencies and brought back to Turkey in March 2018.

Günakan, one of the terror group's directors in the Balkans, was charged on the counts of espionage and being member of a terror group. 

The Istanbul Heavy Penal Court in its ruling dropped the espionage charges against him.

The convict is one of the six FETÖ members who were brought in a private plane to Turkey from Kosovo.

Prosecutors had demanded imprisonment for up to 28 years for them.

6 FETÖ suspects nabbed

Meanwhile, six suspected members of the FETÖ were detained in northwestern Turkey as they attempted to cross to Greece.

The suspects were held by Turkish border guards and provincial gendarmerie forces near the village of Uyuklutatar in Edirne province bordering Greece and Bulgaria in a prohibited military zone.

The suspects were later found to be members of the FETÖ terror group and were trying to cross to Greece via Turkey.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara says Trump's Middle East plan would steal Palestinian land

    Ankara says Trump's Middle East plan would steal Palestinian land

  2. Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region

    Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region

  3. Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes western Turkey

    Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes western Turkey

  4. As Turkey faces new challenges in Syria's Idlib

    As Turkey faces new challenges in Syria's Idlib

  5. Turkish court sentences three over killing stray dogs

    Turkish court sentences three over killing stray dogs
Recommended
Turkey to evacuate citizens from Chinas Wuhan over virus outbreak

Turkey to evacuate citizens from China's Wuhan over virus outbreak
German lawmaker questions Berlin’s contact with FETÖ members

German lawmaker questions Berlin’s contact with FETÖ members
Turkey remembers diplomat killed in US in 1982

Turkey remembers diplomat killed in US in 1982
5.4 magnitude quake strikes Mediterranean Sea

5.4 magnitude quake strikes Mediterranean Sea
Erdoğan says Libyas Haftar is a mercenary

Erdoğan says Libya's Haftar is a 'mercenary'
Ankara says Trumps Middle East plan would steal Palestinian land

Ankara says Trump's Middle East plan would steal Palestinian land
WORLD Trumps Mideast peace plan: Key points

Trump's Mideast peace plan: Key points

The Mideast peace plan announced by President Donald Trump on Jan. 28 supports the Israeli position on nearly all of the most contentious issues in the decades-old conflict.
ECONOMY Economic confidence index goes up in January

Economic confidence index goes up in January

Confidence in the Turkish economy rose on a monthly basis to hit a 21-month high in January, Turkey’s statistical authority announced on Jan. 29.
SPORTS Petition to make Bryant the new NBA logo nears two million signatures

Petition to make Bryant the new NBA logo nears two million signatures

Real Madrid defeated Real Valladolid 1-0 on Jan. 29 in an away match, jumping to first place in the Spanish La Liga.