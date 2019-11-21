Security forces detain over 570 irregular migrants

EDIRNE-Anadolu Agency

Turkish security forces held 577 irregular migrants in northwestern Turkey's Edirne province, bordering Greece, on Nov. 20.

They included Nepali, Indian, Iranian, Afghan, Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Syrian, Palestinian, Somalian, Moroccan and Algerian nationals.

The migrants were sent to the provincial migration office for legal procedures.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants aiming to cross to Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry, and over 336,000 have been held so far this year.