Scottish court rejects interim block on parliament suspension

  • August 30 2019 12:47:22

LONDON- Reuters
A Scottish court on Aug. 30 rejected a request to place an interim block on Prime Minister Boris Johnson's order to suspend parliament but said it would hear full arguments next week, a lawmaker who brought the case said.

Joanna Cherry, a British lawmaker who brought the action, said the decision was not on the merits of the case and that the court showed a willingness to hear full arguments next week.

"Court refuses interim orders at this stage but indicates willingness to hear full arguments early next week," Cherry said. "So there is no decision on merits as yet on our attempt to halt prorogation. That will happen next week." 

Brexit, Scotland,

