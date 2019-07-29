Schools lack adequate libraries: NGO

  • July 29 2019 15:17:10

Schools lack adequate libraries: NGO

Umut Erdem – ANKARA
Schools lack adequate libraries: NGO

Only 1,470 of the 65,000 public schools across Turkey have libraries, the head of a librarians association has said.

Turkish universities, including 129 state-run and 73 foundation-owned, house 564 libraries in total, the Turkish Librarians Association President Ali Fuat Kartal told daily Hürriyet on July 29.

“If the students want to receive a decent education, they should first check the library of a university. Some universities allocate money for advertisements, but they don’t allocate money for research,” he said.

There is only one library per 9,000 university students, he said, quoting the 2017 data of the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Turkish universities have 710 databases in total, whereas the Technical University of Berlin has 2,600 databases, said Kartal.

Bookshelves do not count as libraries

“Some 26,000 school libraries have been mentioned in the 2017 library data announced by the TÜİK. However, when you have a look at the School Libraries Guideline of the Ministry of Education, you will see that there are 1,470 school libraries, which could actually be defined as libraries,” he said, adding that bookshelves do not count as libraries.

There is not a single information and document management graduate employed at those libraries, he also said.

NGO, Turkey, School, library

MOST POPULAR

  1. Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

    Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

  2. Turkey's new action plans only for illegal migration: Minister

    Turkey's new action plans only for illegal migration: Minister

  3. What brave steps can Turkey, Greece take?

    What brave steps can Turkey, Greece take?

  4. Turkish army’s transition continues with recent law draft system: Expert

    Turkish army’s transition continues with recent law draft system: Expert

  5. PKK’s Syrian offshoot recruits minors: UN

    PKK’s Syrian offshoot recruits minors: UN
Recommended
Aselsan makes sub communication system

Aselsan makes sub communication system

Veterinarians urge establishment of animal shelters

Veterinarians urge establishment of animal shelters
Golden Retriever becomes focus of attention at swimming race

Golden Retriever becomes focus of attention at swimming race
Boys body found after flash floods in Düzce

Boy's body found after flash floods in Düzce
Istanbuls first Bengal tigers attract visitors

Istanbul's first Bengal tigers attract visitors
At least 2 PKK terrorists neutralized in SE Turkey

At least 2 PKK terrorists 'neutralized' in SE Turkey

WORLD Protesters clash in Hong Kong as cycle of violence intensifies

Protesters clash in Hong Kong as cycle of violence intensifies

Hong Kong police clashed with thousands of protesters on July 28, as they sought to defend China's main representative office from crowds seething over what many see as an increasing cycle of violence against them.
ECONOMY $2.4 bln in investments receive incentives

$2.4 bln in investments receive incentives

The Industry and Technology Ministry issued incentive certificates for 501 investment projects in May.
SPORTS Youthful Bernal lifts Colombian cycling to new heights

Youthful Bernal lifts Colombian cycling to new heights

Egan Bernal grew up at altitude and won the Tour de France on the highest slopes, but he learned to ride in the foggy forests around his home town.