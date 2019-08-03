Saudi Arabia allows entry of Turkish trucks

  • August 03 2019 12:45:12

Saudi Arabia allows entry of Turkish trucks

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Saudi Arabia allows entry of Turkish trucks

Saudi authorities are allowing 85 trucks carrying Turkish goods to enter the kingdom after holding them at the customs border without any justification since July 21.

The Turkish truck drivers told Anadolu Agency on Aug. 2 that they began leaving Duba Port on the country’s northern Red Sea coast by evening. 

Sixty trucks have left the port while the others will leave tomorrow, they added.

Noting that they experienced hard times in the country for 12 days because of the extremely hot weather, the drivers also said that one of their colleagues had fainted.

Turkey has been closely following the matter and Trade Minister Ruhsar Pekcan said she spoke with her Saudi counterpart by phone this week.

Turkey's embassy in Riyadh and consulate general in Jeddah also made intensive efforts to secure the passage of the trucks through customs as soon as possible.

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, trucks

MOST POPULAR

  1. Varosha to become tourist attraction

    Varosha to become tourist attraction

  2. Real Madrid v. Fenerbahçe: Goals galore in Munich

    Real Madrid v. Fenerbahçe: Goals galore in Munich

  3. Syrian population makes up 5 percent of Turkey’s population: CHP report

    Syrian population makes up 5 percent of Turkey’s population: CHP report

  4. Unregistered Syrians, illegal migrants sent from Istanbul

    Unregistered Syrians, illegal migrants sent from Istanbul

  5. Turkey’s top military brass remains same

    Turkey’s top military brass remains same
Recommended
Turkeys observatories eager to serve intl scientists

Turkey's observatories eager to serve int'l scientists

Veternarians heal and release wounded vulture

Veternarians heal and release wounded vulture
Turkish police seizes $15M in counterfeit banknotes

Turkish police seizes $15M in counterfeit banknotes
1,000-year-old Quran recovered from smugglers

1,000-year-old Quran recovered from smugglers
Turkey not deporting Syrians: Syrian National Coalition

Turkey not deporting Syrians: Syrian National Coalition
Turkey restricts cars, construction near Lake Salda

Turkey restricts cars, construction near Lake Salda
WORLD Saudi Arabia allows women to travel without male consent

Saudi Arabia allows women to travel without male consent

Saudi Arabia on Aug. 2 published new laws that loosen restrictions on women by allowing all citizens — women and men alike — to apply for a passport and travel freely, ending a long-standing guardianship policy that had controlled women’s freedom of movement.
ECONOMY Turkey exports 262,000 tons hazelnut in 11 months

Turkey exports 262,000 tons hazelnut in 11 months

Turkey's hazelnut exports hit nearly 262,000 tons from last September to this July, a regional trade union announced on Aug. 2.
SPORTS Turkish women beat Germany in Olympic quals

Turkish women beat Germany in Olympic quals

Turkey's national women volleyball team defeated Germany 3-1 on Aug. 2 in their first match at the 2019 FIVB Volleyball Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament. 