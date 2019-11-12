Saltbae denies accusation of taking share of employees’ tips

  • November 12 2019 11:35:52

Saltbae denies accusation of taking share of employees’ tips

ISTANBUL
Saltbae denies accusation of taking share of employees’ tips

The co-partner of Turkey’s global Nusr-et chain of grill houses, Nusret Gökçe, globally known as “Salt Bae” for his meat-cutting and salt-drizzling skills, is accused of taking a cut of employees’ tips at his restaurant in New York.

Nusret Gökçe, who spoke to Cengiz Semercioğlu from Hürriyet daily, denied the allegations. “I don't get a share of the employees' tips; I've never done that in any of my restaurants,” he said.

Four former waiters received $230,000 from Gökçe in a settlement one day before a court trial in Manhattan, after he allegedly fired them from his New York restaurant for asking questions about tips, according to Turkish media.

Gökçe said he had to pay a fine for dismissing his four employees, not for asking questions about tips. “I was not satisfied with the performance of the four employees. They didn’t match my understanding of work. They weren't as good as I wanted, so I terminated their contract right away,” he said.

“Employees’ sense of revenge came into play. Since they were fired, they acted with the feeling of ‘look, what we are going to do to you’ and put forward these tip allegations,” he added.

The persona of 'Salt Bae' first rose to international attention after a video showed his peculiar way of sprinkling salt on his meats.

The video went viral on social media in a short time, with many users commenting about his unique skills, and helped to vitalize Gökçe’s career as a celebrity chef.

His chain of steakhouses can be found in Turkey and international locations such as Dubai, Miami and New York.

saltbae,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul

    Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul

  2. Probe launched into death of former British military officer

    Probe launched into death of former British military officer

  3. FETÖ extradition to dominate Trump meeting's agenda, Erdoğan says before US visit

    FETÖ extradition to dominate Trump meeting's agenda, Erdoğan says before US visit

  4. Ankara vows to defend rights in Med Sea, slams EU sanctions decision

    Ankara vows to defend rights in Med Sea, slams EU sanctions decision

  5. Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday

    Disabled Van cat celebrates his birthday
Recommended
Turkish artists join fair in Brussels

Turkish artists join fair in Brussels
Over 600,000 visited Istanbul book, art fairs

Over 600,000 visited Istanbul book, art fairs
Turkish observatory live broadcasts Mercurys transit

Turkish observatory live broadcasts Mercury's transit
Artifacts show ancient Maydos was ‘gateway to Europe’

Artifacts show ancient Maydos was ‘gateway to Europe’
Turkish artists leave their mark on Italian opera

Turkish artists leave their mark on Italian opera
Turkish basketball club to support eco-project

Turkish basketball club to support eco-project
WORLD Over 800,000 children die of pneumonia worldwide

Over 800,000 children die of pneumonia worldwide

Pneumonia claimed the lives of more than 800,000 children under the age of five last year, or one child every 39 seconds, according to the UN's children agency.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines serves 63M+ passengers in Jan-Oct

Turkish Airlines serves 63M+ passengers in Jan-Oct

Turkey's national flag carrier Turkish Airlines served 63.1 million passengers in the January-October period this year, the company announces.

SPORTS Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool beat Man City to extend lead on top

Liverpool increases English Premier League lead following 3-1 win against Manchester City.