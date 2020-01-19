Sabiha Gökçen Airport offers new sleeping pods

  • January 19 2020 11:20:00

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
One of Istanbul's two airports now has special sleeping pods on offer for the weary traveler.

The sleeping pods at Sabiha Gökçen International Airport in Turkish metropolis, including TV, internet services, and free hot drinks, will be available to rent for €7 (45.7 Turkish lira) an hour.

Yucel Ecer, the airport's commercial director, told Anadolu Agency that there are 10 pods for women, 18 for men, and also one for families.

Ecer said the airport is “excited” to be the first to usher in the service in Turkey.

“As passengers arrive, they do check-in procedures on devices specially produced for them,” he explained.

“Then they enter the lounge area using QR codes, and then enter sleeping pods by putting their belongings in encrypted storage cabinets reserved for them.”

 

