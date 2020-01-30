Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria's Idlib

  • January 30 2020 11:05:16

Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria's Idlib

IDLIB
Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syrias Idlib

Smoke billows following reported bombardment by Syrian regime forces on the town of Kafr Ruma on the outskirts of Maaret al-Numan, in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, on Jan. 27, 2020. (AFP Photo)

At least ten civilians were killed when Russian warplanes hit residential areas in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, overnight, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 30.         

The Russian bombing target various areas, including a hospital and a bakery, in Ariha district, south of Idlib, late on Jan. 29, said the Syrian opposition's observatory.         

The civil defense agency White Helmets said the attack wounded 37 others, as well.         

The hospital is out of service after the bombing, it added.     

Earlier on Jan. 29,  Russian and regime forces carried out airstrikes in Idlib, killing at least eight civilians, local

Russian warplanes targeted the rural areas of the northwestern province de-escalation zone, according to the White Helmets.

The attack also injured 20 others, the observatory said.

UN says ‘most alarming reports’ coming from Idlib

Meanwhile, a senior U.N. official on Jan. 29 voiced his concern over "the dire and deteriorating humanitarian situation" in Syria’s northwestern Idlib.

Mark Lowcock, under-secretary-general for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said in his briefing to the UN Security Council that "the most alarming reports" are coming from southern Idlib, "where hundreds of airstrikes by the government of Syria and its allies have been concentrated."

"The hostilities have escalated in recent days in the Idlib area, especially around Ma'arat al-Numan, Saraqeb and western Aleppo," Lowcock said, adding: "The fighting in these areas appears to be more intense than anything we have seen in the last year."

Citing the data of Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), he said that at least 81 civilians, most of them women and children, were killed as a result of airstrikes and ground-based strikes in the week of Jan. 15-23.

"This total is in addition to the more than 1,500 civilian deaths that OHCHR has verified since the escalation began in late April," he said.

Lowcock also briefed the Security Council about the people fleeing the attacks.

"Most of the affected people – more than 99 percent of them – have been moving from southern Idlib to other locations in non-government-controlled areas," he said.

"Our assessment is that [at] least 20,000 people have moved in the last two days. Some 115,000 have left in the past week. Nearly 390,000 have fled in the past two months," he added.

Lowcock stressed that although Turkey and Russia announced a cease-fire on Jan. 12, the deal "did not hold".

Approximately 541,000 civilians have been displaced from the settlements of Idlib’s southern, southeastern, and Aleppo’s western and southern rural areas since Nov. 2019.

Due to the rising displaced population, the tent camps in Idlib fail to meet the needs of war-weary Syrians as there is not enough space to set up more tents. Thousands of families are currently in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

Some displaced people arrived in tent camps along Turkey’s borderline and some fled to areas of Peace Spring and Olive Branch operations which the Turkish army cleared of terrorists.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s patience running thin over Syrian regime’s Idlib offensive: Erdoğan

    Turkey’s patience running thin over Syrian regime’s Idlib offensive: Erdoğan

  2. CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

    CEO praises performance of Istanbul Airport

  3. Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

    Turkey urges France to stop supporting Haftar in Libya

  4. Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art

    Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art

  5. Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region

    Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region
Recommended
Afghanistan praises Turkeys efforts for peace

Afghanistan praises Turkey's efforts for peace

China virus toll rises to 170 as countries isolate citizens to stop global spread

China virus toll rises to 170 as countries isolate citizens to stop global spread
Tears and cheers as EU lawmakers give final nod to Brexit

Tears and cheers as EU lawmakers give final nod to Brexit
Iranian factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn

Iranian factory makes US and Israeli flags to burn
Japan issues warrants for ex-US soldier, two others for Ghosn escape

Japan issues warrants for ex-US soldier, two others for Ghosn escape
Trumps Mideast peace plan: Key points

Trump's Mideast peace plan: Key points
WORLD Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syrias Idlib

Russian strikes kill 10 civilians in Syria's Idlib

At least ten civilians were killed when Russian warplanes hit residential areas in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, overnight, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 30.   
ECONOMY Central Bank keeps inflation forecast unchanged

Central Bank keeps inflation forecast unchanged

Turkey's Central Bank on Jan. 30 announced its inflation forecasts for 2020-21 remain unchanged.
SPORTS Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Thiem stuns Nadal to reach Australian Open semi-finals

Dominic Thiem ended six years of Grand Slam frustration against Rafa Nadal on Jan. 29 with a seismic 7-6(3) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-6(6) upset that booked his maiden Australian Open semi-final and rocked the old guard of men's tennis.