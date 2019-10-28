Russian military police get armored vehicles in Syria

  • October 28 2019 09:43:48

MOSCOW-Anadolu Agency
Russia has delivered dozens of armored vehicles to the Khmeimim Air Base that it controls in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Oct. 26.

The vehicles and the Russian military police will facilitate the withdrawal of YPG/PKK terrorists and their weapons 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with Syria, the ministry said in a statement.

"After that, they will begin joint patrols with the Turkish forces in designated areas in accordance with memorandum between the Russia and Turkey signed in Sochi on October 22," it added.

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

On Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Russia's Black Sea resort town of Sochi.

Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with northern Syria within 150 hours, and security forces from Turkey and Russia will conduct joint patrols there.

