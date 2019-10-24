Russian forces conduct first patrol in northern Syria

  • October 24 2019 09:55:51

Russian forces conduct first patrol in northern Syria

MOSCOW
Russian forces conduct first patrol in northern Syria

Russian military police carried out their first patrol in northern Syria on Oct. 23 under a deal between Ankara and Moscow that requires
PKK/YPG terrorists to withdraw from a planned safe zone.

"In accordance with the memorandum of the deal that was signed between Turkey and Russia in Sochi on Oct. 22, today, Russian military police patrolled the designated route in northern Syria for the first time," Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement.

In the meantime, Russia's deputy foreign minister said on Oct. 23 that the U.S. troops must leave the base in Tanf near the Jordanian border.

Minister Sergei Vershinin said the “illegitimate” U.S. presence should end to let the Syrian government fully reclaim control over the country.

Under the Turkish-Russian deal, the YPG has 150 hours starting at noon on Oct. 23 to withdraw from almost the entire northeastern border of Syria, from the Euphrates River to the Iraqi border.

Russia and the Syrian regime’s forces would move in to ensure that the YPG pulls back 30 kilometers (about 20 miles) from the border. The 150-hour timespan expires on Oct. 29.

After the schedule for the withdrawal concludes, joint Turkish-Russian patrols would begin along a 10-kilometer-(roughly 6 miles) wide strip of the border.

The only exception for the joint patrol will be the Qamishli town at the far-eastern end of the border. 

