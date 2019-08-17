Russian airstrikes kill 19 civilians in Idlib

  • August 17 2019 12:06:00

Russian airstrikes kill 19 civilians in Idlib

IDLIB- Anadolu Agency
Russian airstrikes kill 19 civilians in Idlib

At least 19 civilians were killed in two days when Russian airstrikes hit a Syrian town inside the Idlib de-escalation zone, the White Helmets civil defense group said on Aug. 17.

Mustafa Haj Youssef, director of White Helmets in Idlib, told Anadolu Agency that the attack on Hass village also left 20 others injured.

The Russian airstrikes targeted residential areas in Idlib and Latakia cities in the northwestern Syria, according to Syrian opposition sources.

Six civilians were killed in a regime airstrike in the de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria on Aug. 17.

Earlier on Friday, the Assad regime airstrikes killed two civilians and injured 23 others in the Idlib de-escalation zone, Youssef told Anadolu Agency.

Turkey and Russia agreed last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the de-escalation zone.

The de-escalation zone is currently inhabited by about four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands of people displaced by the regime forces from cities and towns throughout the war-weary country in recent years.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to U.N. officials.

Russia, Idlib, airstrike

MOST POPULAR

  1. Islamic countries constitute majority of the world’s battlefields: CHP leader

    Islamic countries constitute majority of the world’s battlefields: CHP leader

  2. Green Dad recalls forestation campaigns in Turkey with Christian missionary, village bully

    Green Dad recalls forestation campaigns in Turkey with Christian missionary, village bully

  3. Presidential circular urges immediate finalization of nuclear power plant processes

    Presidential circular urges immediate finalization of nuclear power plant processes

  4. Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

    Worker finds $360K, turns it in to owner

  5. Turkey marks 20th anniversary of Marmara earthquake

    Turkey marks 20th anniversary of Marmara earthquake
Recommended
Hundreds defy restrictions, join protests in Kashmir

Hundreds defy restrictions, join protests in Kashmir
Israel carries out airstrikes in Gaza after rocket fire

Israel carries out airstrikes in Gaza after rocket fire
N Korea fires projectiles, rejects talks with S Korea

N Korea fires projectiles, rejects talks with S Korea
Gibraltar decides to free seized Iranian tanker; US seeks to hold it

Gibraltar decides to free seized Iranian tanker; US seeks to hold it
Israel to allow US Rep Tlaib to visit family in West Bank

Israel to allow US Rep Tlaib to visit family in West Bank
Syrian rebels counter-attack as govt advances towards Khan Sheikhoun

Syrian rebels counter-attack as gov't advances towards Khan Sheikhoun
WORLD Hundreds defy restrictions, join protests in Kashmir

Hundreds defy restrictions, join protests in Kashmir

Hundreds of people protested an unprecedented security crackdown and clashed with police on Aug. 16 in Indian-controlled Kashmir, as India’s government said it was constantly reviewing the situation in the disputed region and the restrictions there will be removed over the next few days.
ECONOMY Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkey's first national earth observation satellite, named Rasat, completed its 8th year in orbit.         
SPORTS Denizlispor beat Galatasaray in opening match

Denizlispor beat Galatasaray in opening match

Newly promoted Yukatel Denizlispor shutout current champions of the Turkish Super Lig in the opening match of the new season Friday at Denizli Atatürk Stadium.