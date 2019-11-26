Russia urges YPG/PKK to leave Turkish-Syrian border

  • November 26 2019 16:36:24

Russia urges YPG/PKK to leave Turkish-Syrian border

MOSCOW-Anadolu Agency
Russia urges YPG/PKK to leave Turkish-Syrian border

Russia urged on Nov. 26 the YPG/PKK to fulfill its obligations regarding weapons and terrorists withdrawal from northern Syria.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov advised the SDF -- another name used by the terrorist organization YPG/PKK -- "to follow their own word" of "full cooperation" and to implement their part of the Oct. 22 Russian-Turkish memorandum on northern Syria.

Lavrov said right after Moscow and Ankara reached an agreement on the settlement in northern Syria, the YPG/PKK agreed to pull out their weapons and troops 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the Turkish-Syrian border, but "lost enthusiasm" for cooperation when the U.S. announced their intention to stay in Syria "to protect oil fields".

"When the U.S. changed its position, and said that they had left Syria, forgetting that it was necessary to protect the oil fields, the leadership of the same Kurds immediately lost enthusiasm for cooperation on the implementation of the Sochi agreement and again began to rely on the patronage of the U.S.," the minister said.

Lavrov warned that such a position would bring "no good," and advised the YPG/PKK "to be consistent and not to try to engage in rather questionable activities on an opportunistic basis".

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Cyprus talks: ‘There will no longer be a prolonged process’

    Cyprus talks: ‘There will no longer be a prolonged process’

  2. Turkey to propose a donors’ conference for Syria at NATO meet

    Turkey to propose a donors’ conference for Syria at NATO meet

  3. Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy

    Turkish actor Haluk Bilginer wins Emmy

  4. The latest AKP-CHP row

    The latest AKP-CHP row

  5. Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

    Turkey to become new hub for elderly care
Recommended
Turkey-Syria border gates to open after anti-terror op

Turkey-Syria border gates to open after anti-terror op
İYİ Party leader slams gov’t over twisting Turkey’s agenda

İYİ Party leader slams gov’t over twisting Turkey’s agenda
Turkey gave no promises about not installing or not using the S-400s: Minister

Turkey gave no promises about not installing or not using the S-400s: Minister
Ankara to announce space program in 2020

Ankara to announce space program in 2020
Women across Turkey demand safety, prevention of violence

Women across Turkey demand safety, prevention of violence
Turkey to propose a donors’ conference for Syria at NATO meet

Turkey to propose a donors’ conference for Syria at NATO meet
WORLD White House lockdown lifted after airspace violation

White House lockdown lifted after airspace violation

The White House and the Capitol were briefly placed on lockdown on Nov. 26 following an airspace violation that prompted the military to scramble fighter jets to intercept the aircraft.
ECONOMY Turkey gets $350M in funding for efficiency investments

Turkey gets $350M in funding for efficiency investments

Over 50,000 Turkish households availed of $350 million in funding energy efficiency in buildings and equipment through a lending program jointly developed by several clean finance institutions, the European Bank for Reconstruction (EBRD) announced on Nov. 26 during a meeting.
SPORTS Greek Cyprus’ APOEL appeals to UEFA to oust Turkish referees

Greek Cyprus’ APOEL appeals to UEFA to oust Turkish referees

The Greek Cypriot football club APOEL appealed to UEFA for a replacement of the Turkish referee trio assigned to the Dundelange match which will be held on Nov. 28.