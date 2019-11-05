Russia, Turkey implement Syria deal with all terms: Lavrov

  • November 05 2019 15:43:03

MOSCOW-Anadolu Agency
Russian-Turkish memorandum on Syria is being implemented with all its terms, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Lavrov said there is no reason to look for a "hidden agenda" in the Russian-Turkish agreements.

"I don't see any reason to search for a hidden agenda in what we agreed with Turkey during the talks of presidents [Vladimir] Putin and [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan in Sochi on Oct. 22.

"The approved memorandum is ultimately clear, and being implemented with all its terms," the minister said.

Lavrov criticized the U.S. for "inconsistent actions" in Syria, saying it would be "unconstructive" and "counterproductive" to build a long-term Syrian settlement, while trying to keep "an eye on Washington".

"I do not feel today we can negotiate with the U.S., to be honest.

"The fact that the U.S. claims to leave [from northern Syria], and then claims to return, means that it might claim to leave again tomorrow," said Lavrov.

"It would be unconstructive and counterproductive to build a long-term policy to normalize the situation in Syria, a long-term policy to restore the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Syrian Arab Republic with an eye to the inconsistent actions of the country, which is on Syrian territory illegally, in violation of international law," he added.

"I would like to stress once again, the memorandum, which was approved by President Putin and President Erdogan in Sochi is being implemented, our
military is in close coordination with the Syrian armed forces for the 30 km strip from the Syrian-Turkish border and our military policemen are working with Turkish colleagues to patrol a 10-km strip within the 30 km zone," he said.

