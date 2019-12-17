Russia, Syrian regime start joint exercise in Med Sea

  • December 17 2019 12:50:18

ANKARA
Russia and the Syrian regime started a joint military exercise in the Eastern Mediterranean, TASS Russian News Agency reported on Dec. 17.

According to the TASS, the exercises involve Russian surface ships and aircraft from the Khmeimim air base, as well as Syrian Navy missile boats and mine warfare vessels.

Speaking to the Russian media, Rear Adm. Alexander Yuldashev said Russian warships and fighter jets from Khmeimim, a base in coastal Syria, and Syrian regime minesweepers are taking part in the exercise.

Yuldashev said the joint maneuvers will include artillery fire along with practice fighting illegal armed groups and drones.

There was no information on the duration of the exercise, the number of personnel, or the number of vessels or fighter jets.

Since 2015, Russia has had warships at the Tartus naval base and fighter jets at the Khmeimim air base.

 

