Russia announces 'full implementation' of Syria deal

  • October 30 2019 09:37:01

Russia announces 'full implementation' of Syria deal

MOSCOW-Anadolu Agency
Russia announces full implementation of Syria deal

The deal reached between Turkey and Russia regarding Syria is proceeding smoothly, Russia's defense minister said on Oct. 29.

Sergey Shoigu announced the "full implementation" of the Russian-Turkish memorandum at a meeting with his Armenian counterpart David Tonoyan in the capital Yerevan.

"The withdrawal of armed units from the territory where the safe corridor is to be created has been completed ahead of schedule. Both Syrian border guards and our military police went there," Shoigu said.

He also praised the experience the Russian military gained in Syria, especially in mine removal.

In a statement following Shoigu's announcement, the Defense Ministry specified that as of Oct. 29, 68 PKK/YPG units totaling 34,000 personnel and more than 3,000 units of weapons and military equipment had been pulled back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the contact line with the Turkish Armed Forces.

The ministry said Syrian border guards have organized 84 border checkpoints -- 60 in Qamishli and 24 in Kobani.

Russian military police continue their patrols which began Oct. 23 in the 10-kilometer security zone on the Jerablus-Quran, Qamishli-Fakir and Qamishli-Simalka routes, it added.

The Turkish side is informed on a daily basis about all actions carried out by the Russian side and Syrian armed forces, it said.

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a meeting in Russia's Black Sea resort town of Sochi.

Ankara and Moscow reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists will pull back 30 kilometers south of Turkey's border with northern Syria within 150 hours and security forces from Turkey and Russia will conduct joint patrols there.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

    Istanbul fish sandwich boats to be removed

  2. Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

    Home sales to foreigners in Antalya surge

  3. Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

    Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

  4. Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

    Terrorists withdraw from safe zone area, Erdoğan announces

  5. US Ambassador summoned over House's resolution on sanctions, events of 1915

    US Ambassador summoned over House's resolution on sanctions, events of 1915
Recommended
US Ambassador summoned over Houses resolution on sanctions, events of 1915

US Ambassador summoned over House's resolution on sanctions, events of 1915
Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria

Turkey, Russia, Iran issue joint statement on Syria
US stance on YPG leader could be ‘detrimental’ to Turkey-US ties: Altun

US stance on YPG leader could be ‘detrimental’ to Turkey-US ties: Altun
Turkish, US presidential aides talk ties, Syria

Turkish, US presidential aides talk ties, Syria
Principled anti-terror approach must continue, says ruling party

Principled anti-terror approach must continue, says ruling party
Turkey should focus on plastic waste for economy, planet: Expert

Turkey should focus on plastic waste for economy, planet: Expert
WORLD Turkey to open consulate in Japans Nagoya city

Turkey to open consulate in Japan's Nagoya city

Turkey will open a consulate in Japan's Nagoya city, the fourth largest city of the Asian country, under a presidential decree.
ECONOMY Smart Future World Expo kicks off in Istanbul

Smart Future World Expo kicks off in Istanbul

One of Turkey's premier technology events, the Smart Future World Expo 2019, started in Istanbul on Oct. 30.
SPORTS Basketball: Anadolu Efes beat Crvena Zvezda

Basketball: Anadolu Efes beat Crvena Zvezda

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes defeats Serbia's Crvena Zvezda