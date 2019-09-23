Ruling AKP shares new judicial reform package with opposition

  • September 23 2019 16:41:05

ANKARA
Turkey’s ruling party on Sept. 23 shared the contents of a much-heralded new judicial reform package to two of parliament’s main opposition parties.

Mehmet Muş, the ruling Justice and Development Party’s (AKP) deputy parliamentary group chair, separately met with his counterparts in the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and Good (İYİ) Party, Engin Özkoç and Lütfü Türkkan, respectively.

On Sept. 20, the AKP shared the package with the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), its ally in the People’s Alliance.

The package contains a host of changes, including laws covering passports, notaries, higher education, judges and prosecutors, fighting terrorism, the penal and criminal codes, and child welfare.

Turkey is on course to implement the Judicial Reform Strategy Document, a plan unveiled on May 30 to improve the working of the nation’s judiciary.

The AKP has said that it is seeking input on the package and will work to build a consensus.

The package will be submitted to the Parliament Speaker’s Office after the official end of the legislature’s summer recess, Oct. 1.

