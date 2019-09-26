Ruling AKP receives US ambassador

  • September 26 2019 09:41:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
U.S. Ambassador to Turkey David Michael Satterfield was hosted at the ruling party office on Sept. 25.       

AKP's acting chairman Numan Kurtulmuş received him.     

"Today, we will have the opportunity to share our views on Turkey, our region and possible bilateral relations in the meeting," the party official said prior to the meeting.     

The U.S. envoy said he was happy to be at the party headquarters as part of the introductory meetings.      

"We wish long and sustainable relations with AK Party and other participants of Turkey's dynamic democracy," the ambassador said.     

Satterfield was nominated as Washington's new ambassador to Turkey on June 28. He presented his letter of credentials to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the presidential complex in Ankara on Aug. 28.     

