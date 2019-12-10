Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson dies aged 61 after long illness

Roxette singer Marie Fredriksson has died at the age of 61.

The Swedish popstar, who co-created Roxette with Per Gessie in 1986, died on Dec. 9 morning after suffering from a long-term illness.

She was best known for her Roxette hits It Must Have Been Love, Joyride, Listen To Your Heart and The Look.

Swedish newspaper the Express reports: "Marie Fredriksson is most mourned by her husband Mikael Bolyos and their two children.

"It is with great sadness that we have to announce that one of our biggest and most beloved artists is gone. Marie Fredriksson died on the morning of Dec. 9 in the suites of her previous illness," the family wrote in a statement.

They added that their wife and mother will be buried in silence with only the closest family present.

Her co-star Per also paid tribute to Marie, saying in a statement: "All my love for you and your family. Things will never be the same."

Marie Fredriksson previously battled a brain tumour in 2002, having been diagnosed after fainting at home.

