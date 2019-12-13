Roma people want inclusion in Turkey’s improvement plan

  • December 13 2019 13:45:19

Roma people want inclusion in Turkey’s improvement plan

ANKARA
Roma people want inclusion in Turkey’s improvement plan

The head of a rights group has said Roma people should be included more in the government’s plans, amid Turkey’s second phase of an action plan aimed to increase the living standards of the minority group.

“The role and function of Roma civil society organizations toward public institutions and municipalities are very important,” Yücel Tutal, the president of the Turkey-based Federation of Roma Rights, told state-run Anadolu Agency.

“However, government agencies do not cooperate very much,” he said.

“We expect them to get us more involved.”

In 2016, Turkey announced an action plan as part of the government’s Roma Initiative to enhance the living conditions of Roma people.

The action plan is expected to continue until 2021 and its second phase on education, health, employment, housing, and social services has been published in the Official Gazette on Wednesday.

As part of the Government Plan, the Family and Social Policies Ministry has conducted several projects since 2016 to improve the living standards of the Roma in Turkey.

Nearly 13,000 Roma received consultation in several provinces – including the provinces of Ankara, Adana, Balıkesir, Hatay, Edirne, Eskişehir, Istanbul, İzmir, Kırklareli, Manisa, Mersin, and Tekirdağ.

The ministry provided 2,005 Roma citizens vocational training, 1,083 basic literacy, 148 apprenticeship training, and 561 entrepreneurship training.

According to the European Commission, there was an estimated population of 10 to 12 million Roma in Europe in 2016.

Turkish officials estimate the number of Roma in Turkey at around 600,000, according to local media.

‘Roma still live in tents’

Tutal also highlighted the problems of Roma especially in the areas of education, employment and housing.

Pointing out Roma people who still live in tents, Tutal said that there were some problems with the school attendance and job placement of university graduates.

Tutal said that municipalities and public institutions were not aware of the action plan.

According to Tutal, the new action-plan is more detailed.

He urged the government to “turn the action plan into a state policy” instead of just leaving it as a written document.

“The primary problem of the Roma people is prejudice and discrimination and we cannot solve these problems without fighting against these issues,” he said.

“The problems of education, employment and housing should be solved at the same time without being separated,” he added.

According to Tutal, these intertwined problems are affecting one another when a child who needs to get an education does not have livable housing or their father does not have a job.

“If serious steps are taken at the implementation point of the second action plan and the relevant ministries and institutions and organizations are involved, Roma citizens will benefit more,” he said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

    US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

  2. Turkey lashes at US resolution on 1915 Armenian events

    Turkey lashes at US resolution on 1915 Armenian events

  3. Kanal Istanbul project to start 'soon': Erdoğan

    Kanal Istanbul project to start 'soon': Erdoğan

  4. Ankara says US bill a 'disrespect' to Turkey's sovereign decisions

    Ankara says US bill a 'disrespect' to Turkey's sovereign decisions

  5. Turkey notifies UN for maritime jurisdiction areas with Libya

    Turkey notifies UN for maritime jurisdiction areas with Libya
Recommended
Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

Former Turkish PM Davutoğlu launches ‘Future Party’

Stonehenge is not alone, Thracian dolmens show similarity, professor says

Stonehenge is not alone, Thracian dolmens show similarity, professor says
US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official

US position on Armenian claims not changed: US official
Turkey seeks 266 with warrants for suspected FETÖ ties

Turkey seeks 266 with warrants for suspected FETÖ ties
Cultural institute teaches Turkish tongue to thousands

Cultural institute teaches Turkish tongue to thousands
US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

US Senate passes so-called Armenian genocide resolution

WORLD Russia raises concern over latest missile test by US

Russia raises concern over latest missile test by US

Russia says US missile test proves Washington responsible for terminating INF Treaty

ECONOMY Business circles expect lower borrowing costs following rate cut

Business circles expect lower borrowing costs following rate cut

Business leaders have welcomed the Turkish Central Bank’s move to reduce its main policy rate by 200 basis points to 12 percent, expressing hopes that lenders would follow suit and slash their interest rates on loans.
SPORTS Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe 81-73 in Istanbul derby

Fenerbahçe lose to Anadolu Efes at home after 24 years in European tournaments, Anadolu Efes get 7th straight win