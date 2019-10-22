Road, bridge tolls reap $255M

  • October 22 2019 12:00:27

Road, bridge tolls reap $255M

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Road, bridge tolls reap $255M

Turkey earned over 1.4 billion liras (some $255 million) in tolls in January-September, the Turkish Highways Directorate (KGM) announced Oct. 22.

KGM data showed that nearly 343 million vehicles went through the toll booths in the first nine months of this year.

The July 15 Martyrs' Bridge and the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge in Istanbul, connecting Europe and Asia over the Bosphorus, reaped 303 million Turkish liras ($54 million), while highway tolls throughout Turkey earned 1.1 billion Turkish liras ($201 million) during the same period.

Last month, more than 40 million vehicles used Turkey's bridges and highways, paying 174 million Turkish liras ($30.5 million).

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after meeting with Putin: Erdoğan

    Turkey to take necessary steps in Syria after meeting with Putin: Erdoğan

  2. Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts

    Trump says 'plenty of Turks' died due to border conflicts

  3. Turkey's safe zone in Syria does not look like a temporary 'fix'

    Turkey's safe zone in Syria does not look like a temporary 'fix'

  4. World’s top 20 beautiful cities list has one Turkish metropolis

    World’s top 20 beautiful cities list has one Turkish metropolis

  5. Europe should be grateful to Turkish military: Presidential spokesperson

    Europe should be grateful to Turkish military: Presidential spokesperson
Recommended
Hakan Atilla to head Istanbul Stock Exchange

Hakan Atilla to head Istanbul Stock Exchange

Turkish Treasury borrows $760M through auctions

Turkish Treasury borrows $760M through auctions
Central government gross debt stock over $220B

Central government gross debt stock over $220B
Istanbul home market sees $21 bln in sales in 2018

Istanbul home market sees $21 bln in sales in 2018
Number of local millionaires rise by almost 30,000

Number of local millionaires rise by almost 30,000
Economists expect fall in interest rates

Economists expect fall in interest rates
WORLD Clashes erupt in Bolivia as Morales accused of election fraud

Clashes erupt in Bolivia as Morales accused of election fraud

Crowds burned offices of the electoral body in two cities in Bolivia as move to halt release of vote count results sparks anger
ECONOMY Road, bridge tolls reap $255M

Road, bridge tolls reap $255M

Turkey earned over 1.4 billion liras (some $255 million) in tolls in January-September, the Turkish Highways Directorate (KGM) announces
SPORTS Turkish weightlifter wins gold in youth championships

Turkish weightlifter wins gold in youth championships

Turkish weightlifter Muhammet Furkan Özbek won a gold medal in the 2019 European Junior & Under 23 Championships in Romania's capital, Bucharest, the Turkish Weightlifting Federation announced on Oct. 21.