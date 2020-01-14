Retail sales volume up 8.5 pct in November 2019

  • January 14 2020 12:54:29

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The retail sales volume with constant prices in Turkey soared 8.5 percent in November 2019 compared to the same month of the previous year, according to official figures released on Jan. 14.

On an annual basis, drinks and tobacco, non-food (except automotive fuel), and automotive fuel sales rose 0.9 percent, 13 percent and 8 percent, respectively, said the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK).

Among non-food items, the volume of computer, book, and telecommunications equipment sales climbed 20.7 percent, while textile, clothing, and footwear sales gained 17.5 percent, and medical goods and cosmetic sales went up 11.5 percent in the same period.

Meanwhile, the sales volume of electronic goods and furniture fell 3 percent on an annual basis.

Sales by mail order and the internet climbed 41.1 percent in November 2019 compared to the same month of the previous year.

On a monthly basis, the retail sales volume rose 1.7 percent compared to the previous month.

"In the same month, food, drinks, and tobacco sales increased by 0.7 percent, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 2.7 percent, automotive fuel sales increased by 0.6 percent," it added.

