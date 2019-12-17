Residential property sales jump 54 pct in November

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

The number of residential properties sold in Turkey surged 54.4 percent year-on-year in November, the country's statistical authority said on Dec. 17.

A total of 138,372 houses changed hands last month, up from 89,626 last year, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) data showed.

Housing sales to foreigners slipped significantly in the month.

"House sales to foreigners totaled 3,988, decreasing 14.6 percent compared to the same month last year," it said.

Istanbul, the country's largest city by population, enjoyed the lion's share of those sales to foreigners, with 47 percent (or 1,885 units).

The Mediterranean holiday resort city of Antalya followed with 825 properties, while the capital Ankara came third with 218.

November data showed that Iraqi citizens made up the largest group of foreign sales according to nationality, as they bought 575 houses in Turkey.

They were followed by Iranians with 500 house sales, Russians with 300, Afghans with 216, and Saudis with 174.