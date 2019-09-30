Renovated sections reopened at Istanbul Archaeology Museums

ISTANBUL

The first museum of the Ottoman and the Republican periods, the Istanbul Archaeology Museums reopened its doors.

According to a written statement made by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, one of the most beautiful and magnificent examples of Neo-Classical architecture in Istanbul, the “Sidon King Necropolis” and “Antiquity Sculpture” halls in the Archaeology Museums, were renewed and are now welcoming visitors.

In the museum, opened by Deputy Culture and Tourism Minister Nadir Alpaslan on Sept. 27, there was a heavy visitor traffic in the first two days.

The renovated sections of the museum, which hosted important works such as “Sarcophagus of Alexander” and “Sarcophagus of the Crying Women,” are presented to visitors after nearly eight years of extensive reinforcement, restoration and merchandising work.

In the neo-classical building, which was built by the French architect Aleksandre Vallaury during the reign of Sultan Abdulhamid II, the section between the Hall 8 and Hall 15 has seven exhibition halls and a museum store.

In the “Ancient Age Sculpture” section, which is the main entrance of the building and is also home to the colossal “God Bes” sculpture, displays works of the Archaic, Anatolian-Persian and Classical Period sculptures.

During their tours in the halls, visitors can also access brief information and visuals about the social, political, cultural and sculptural development of the period.

In addition, graphic designs prepared with scientific archaeological data in accordance with the themes determined in each exhibition hall give a different museum experience to visitors.

Osman Hamdi Bey Hall

The Sarcophagus of Alexander, the Sarcophagus of Crying Women, as well as the Tabnit, Satrap and Lycian Sarcophagus, which were unearthed during the excavations in one of the most important archaeological discoveries in the world, the Sidon King Necropolis, are among the unique artifacts in the museum.

The mummy of the Sidon King Tabnit was put into the sarcophagus where he belonged for the first time since its discovery in 1887 and began to be exhibited.

In the Istanbul Archaeology Museums, there is also the Osman Hamdi Bey Hall where special objects, documents, busts, archaeological works and books related to the life, paintings and archeological excavations of Osman Hamdi Bey, the founder of the museums, are exhibited.

The other two structures of the museum complex, which consists of three main units, one of which is the Archaeology Museum, is set to open in 2020.