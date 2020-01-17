Renewable tenders call set for February

  • January 17 2020 16:22:22

Renewable tenders call set for February

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency
Renewable tenders call set for February

Turkey plans to announce new mini Renewable Energy Resources Zone (YEKA) tenders in February, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Dönmez has said.

The launch of new solar energy tenders in a new form, called mini YEKA tenders, are planned for nearly 40 provinces in Turkey with capacities ranging from 10 to 50 megawatts, according to the minister.

However, before the release of the tenders, a legal amendment for their implementation needs to be enforced, Dönmez explained, adding that discussions on this topic in the Turkish Assembly will be held after which the tenders will be announced in February and held in April or May.

In the country’s bid to expand renewable energy deployment, Dönmez said that rooftop solar energy applications with a potential capacity of between 4,000 and 5,000 megawatts will be realized. There has been much interest both from the industrial and residential sectors for rooftop solar, Dönmez said.

“We received applications [for rooftop solar energy] from almost 900 industrial facilities reaching a total amount of more than 800 megawatts.”

For households, there is a limit of 10 kilowatts for rooftop applications and we have also received between 1,200 and 1,300 applications, totaling 10 megawatts, he added.

Dönmez also said all energy targets were achieved in 2019, he citing the success in adding 3,600 megawatts of installed electricity capacity.

At the beginning of the 2000s, 30,000 megawatts were installed but in 2019 this reached 91,300 megawatts with the share of local and renewable sources totaling 62 percent, he detailed.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

    Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

  2. Haftar seeks support in Greece

    Haftar seeks support in Greece

  3. Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

    Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

  4. Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

    Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

  5. France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East

    France to deploy aircraft carrier to Middle East
Recommended
Home prices rise 7 pct in November

Home prices rise 7 pct in November
European bank to step up financing in Turkey

European bank to step up financing in Turkey
China registers lowest economic growth in 29 years

China registers lowest economic growth in 29 years
Turkish industrial production overtakes 23 EU countries in November

Turkish industrial production overtakes 23 EU countries in November

Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Turkeys Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps
WORLD Syrian regime launches ground offensive in Aleppo

Syrian regime launches ground offensive in Aleppo

The Syrian regime and Iran-backed terror groups on Jan. 17 launched a ground offensive in Aleppo province which was designated as a de-escalation zone.
ECONOMY Home prices rise 7 pct in November

Home prices rise 7 pct in November

The residential price index increased by 7.2 percent in November 2019 from the same month of the previous year, data from the Central Bank showed on Jan. 17.
SPORTS Bomb explodes in Greek Cypriot referee’s car

Bomb explodes in Greek Cypriot referee’s car

A bomb went off inside a car belonging to a Greek Cypriot referee on Jan. 17, just two days after the Greek Cyprus Football Association was notified of possible match-fixing.