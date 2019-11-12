Red meat output jumps in Q3

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s red meat production surged in the third quarter of 2019, the country’s statistical authority said on Nov. 12.

Turkey produced 443,014 tons of red meat in the July-September period, marking a 30.5% rise year-on-year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said.

The figure for July-September, when the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha was celebrated, was also up 73.4% from previous quarter.

The red meat production consisted of cattle (398,024 tons), sheep (34,726 tons), goat (10,251 tons) and buffalo meat (13 tons).