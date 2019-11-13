Rare portrait of teenage Mozart to be auctioned in Paris

  • November 13 2019 10:16:27

Rare portrait of teenage Mozart to be auctioned in Paris

PARIS - Reuters
Rare portrait of teenage Mozart to be auctioned in Paris

A rare portrait of Austrian composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be sold by British auction house Christie's on Nov. 27 in Paris at an estimated price of between 800,000 euros and 1.2 million euros.

The artwork, one of four portraits painted during the composer's lifetime and still part of a private collection, was painted in 1770. It has been attributed to Italian painter Giambettino Cignaroli.

"It is one of the very rare paintings for which we know about the history since the beginning," Astrid Centner-d'Oultremont, head of the Old Masters department at Christie's Paris, told Reuters TV in an interview.

The oil-on-canvas portrait depicts a 13-year-old Mozart playing a harpsichord in front of a score and wearing a white wig and a red frock coat.

At the time of the painting, Mozart was travelling in Italy to continue his artistic education, giving concerts all around the country.

The portrait was ordered by Venetian receiver-general Pietro Lugiati some days after an organ concert Mozart performed in Verona in January 1770.

"Pietro Lugiati was very impressed by the talent of the young Mozart when he was travelling in Italy with his father," Centner-d'Oultremont said.

Mozart was born in 1756 in Salzburg, in Austria, and died in 1791 at the age of 35. 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district

    Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district

  2. Turkey to press Trump to keep promises on YPG withdrawal

    Turkey to press Trump to keep promises on YPG withdrawal

  3. Probe launched into death of former British military officer

    Probe launched into death of former British military officer

  4. Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul

    Çay high: Here is the price of a cup of tea in Istanbul

  5. Erdoğan, Trump meet amid painful Turkish-American ties

    Erdoğan, Trump meet amid painful Turkish-American ties
Recommended
Turkish TV series connect viewers globally

Turkish TV series connect viewers globally
Historic Disney+ streaming launch marred by glitches

'Historic' Disney+ streaming launch marred by glitches
John Legend named Sexiest Man Alive

John Legend named Sexiest Man Alive
Antalya’s richness waiting for UNESCO

Antalya’s richness waiting for UNESCO
Turkish artists join fair in Brussels

Turkish artists join fair in Brussels
Over 600,000 visited Istanbul book, art fairs

Over 600,000 visited Istanbul book, art fairs
WORLD Israel kills Gaza gunman, militants fire rockets

Israel kills Gaza gunman, militants fire rockets

An Israeli air-strike killed a Palestinian gunman and Gaza militants fired rockets into Israel as a spike in violence edged into a second day

ECONOMY Poultry production up in September

Poultry production up in September

Chicken meat production in Turkey jumped by 15.1% in September on an annual basis, Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Nov. 13.
SPORTS Turkey targets Iceland to seal Euro 2020 ticket

Turkey targets Iceland to seal Euro 2020 ticket

The Turkish national football team aims for a victory against Iceland to claim a spot in this summer’s Euro 2020 finals.