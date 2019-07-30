Queen, Adam Lambert to play Central Park show for foreign aid

  • July 30 2019 14:29:54

Queen, Adam Lambert to play Central Park show for foreign aid

NEW YORK - AFP
Queen, Adam Lambert to play Central Park show for foreign aid

Legendary group Queen along with Adam Lambert will headline New York's 2019 Global Citizen festival, an event aimed at drumming up support for preserving international aid to eradicate extreme poverty.

Entertainment mogul Pharrell Williams, pianist Alicia Keys, pop group OneRepublic, R&B prodigy H.E.R. and singer-songwriter Carole King will also play the September 28 festival in Central Park, organizers announced July 30.

Taking place each year since 2012 as world leaders gather in New York for the UN General Assembly, Global Citizen distributes tickets for free to supporters who pledge to take actions such as sending letters to their governments in support of development aid. 

"After next year we will have only ten short years to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals," said Hugh Evans, the CEO of Global Citizen

"The policies and progress that we make this year, and into 2020, will determine whether we successfully eradicate extreme poverty by 2030, and failure is not an option for the world's poor."

Among its 2019 goals, Global Citizen said it would urge the U.S. government to enact the "Keeping Girls in School Act" aimed at addressing obstacles that keep girls out of school like child marriage and difficulty accessing sanitary products.

The festival will be hosted by Australian acting couple Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness, with co-hosts to include Forest Whitaker and Rami Malek.

Global Citizen festival, Queen, New York

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey expects US to end its support to PKK/YPG

    Turkey expects US to end its support to PKK/YPG

  2. Turkish Cypriot FM slams Greek premier's statements

    Turkish Cypriot FM slams Greek premier's statements

  3. Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

    Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

  4. Veterinarians urge establishment of animal shelters

    Veterinarians urge establishment of animal shelters

  5. Greek PM seeks 'brave restart' of relations with Turkey

    Greek PM seeks 'brave restart' of relations with Turkey
Recommended
Turkish director wins best feature award in Iceland

Turkish director wins best feature award in Iceland
Artist adorns Egyptian cave church with biblical art

Artist adorns Egyptian cave church with biblical art
Perrys Dark Horse copied Christian rap song

Perry's 'Dark Horse' copied Christian rap song
Ancient city, sparkling lake and fields of lavender

Ancient city, sparkling lake and fields of lavender
Bulgarian singer hits high with record-breaking vocals

Bulgarian singer hits high with record-breaking vocals
Budapest selfie museum a hit with Instagram generation

Budapest 'selfie museum' a hit with Instagram generation
WORLD Officials say 57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated

Officials say 57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated

At least 57 prisoners were killed by other inmates during clashes between organized crime groups in the Altamira prison in northern Brazil on July 29 with 16 of the victims being decapitated, according to prison officials.
ECONOMY Turkey to see lower interest rates: Finance minister

Turkey to see lower interest rates: Finance minister

Turkey will see a downward trend in interest rates in the coming days, the country's finance and treasury minister said on July 30.
SPORTS Australia aims to pour cold water on Englands summer

Australia aims to pour cold water on England's summer

England is still basking in the glow of an epic World Cup triumph but if anything can throw cold water over its memorable summer it would be a first home Ashes series loss to Australia for 18 years.