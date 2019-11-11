Qatar offers 'significant opportunities' to Turkish firms

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Qatar offers "significant opportunities" to Turkish companies in several sectors, including services, logistics, manufacturing and information technologies, said the chief executive officer of the Investment Promotion Agency of Qatar.

Qatar is proud to see an increase in the number of Turkish companies operating in the country, Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani told Anadolu Agency.

"This is a testimony to not only our strong friendship and bilateral relationship but also the business potential that Qatar offers to Turkish firms," he said.

Qatar welcomes the diverse capabilities and expertise of Turkish companies that are active mostly in Qatar's construction sector, he underlined.

"We are eager to welcome increased diversification in terms of sector exposure. Currently, there are exciting new projects being launched by leading Turkish firms in the chemical and media fields.

"There are also significant opportunities in the services industry, as well as logistics, manufacturing, and information technology," Al-Thani highlighted.

The country's platforms such as Qatar Financial Center and Qatar Free Zone Authority attracts foreign firms in numerous sectors, he noted.

Conducive business environment

He stressed Qatar also has trade partnerships and relations with Asian and East African countries while it has a unique geographical position to access neighboring countries, such as Oman and Kuwait.

Stating that Qatar provides a highly conducive business environment to foreign firms in general, Al-Thani underlined: "Turkish companies can benefit from business-friendly regulations in terms of work visas, labour mobility, permanent residency, property ownership and attractive access to local funding.

"In addition to the 100% foreign ownership permission, companies can also repatriate 100% of their profits."

Qatar aims to attract and welcome more Turkish firms and enhance cooperation between the two countries, he added.