Putin to visit Turkey in January 2020

  • November 25 2019 15:17:57

ANKARA
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Turkey in January 2020, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Nov. 25.

Responding to a question of whether Putin is going to take part in gas pipeline TurkStream launch ceremony, Peskov confirmed that the visit was planned during one of the latest phone talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart.

In January 2020, when the ground section of the TurkStream in Turkey will be ready, President Putin will visit Turkey, and the preparations for the visit are currently underway, Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

The TurkStream natural gas pipeline has a total capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters, out of which the first line will carry a capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters of Russian gas to Turkish consumers.

The second line will carry another 15.75 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe via Turkey.

The European route for TurkStream has not been officially announced yet.

WORLD Car bomb kills 2 civilians in Azaz, injures 3

Car bomb kills 2 civilians in Azaz, injures 3

At least two civilians were killed and three others were injured in a car bomb attack in Syria's northwestern city of Azaz, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Nov. 25.
ECONOMY Turkish exporters eye new markets in Latin America

Turkish exporters eye new markets in Latin America

A Turkish business delegation has travelled to Venezuela and Colombia to enter new markets in Latin America, meeting Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe look impressive in victory against Darüşşafaka: 83-75

Fenerbahçe look impressive in victory against Darüşşafaka: 83-75

Fenerbahçe Beko won their fourth consecutive game in ING Basketball Süper Lig after they beat Darüşşafaka Tekfen 83-75 on Nov. 24