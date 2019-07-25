Putin partly restores visa free regime with Turkey

MOSCOW- Anadolu Agency

Russia's president signed on July 25 a decree partially restoring a previous visa-free regime with Turkey.

According to the decree published on the government's official website, Vladimir Putin ordered the Foreign Ministry to notify Turkey on the cancellation of visas for Turkish holders of special and service passports.

The decree is to be valid as of July 25.

Meanwhile, as of Sept. 1, Turkish citizens visiting Azerbaijan will no longer need visas, Turkey announced on July 25.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan last week was informed of the new policy by Ilham Aliyev, his Azerbaijani counterpart, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wrote on Twitter.

The measure is in line with the traditional understanding that Turkey and Azerbaijan are "one nation, two states," he added.