Private sector external debt down in September

  • November 15 2019 11:35:28

Private sector external debt down in September

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Private sector external debt down in September

Turkey's outstanding short-term foreign private-sector debt dropped in September, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT) said on Nov. 15.

The private sector's short-term external loans -- excluding trade credits -- totaled $11.9 billion, decreasing $3.5 billion since the end of last [2018] year.

Some 73.8 percent of all short-term loans consisted of liabilities of financial institutions, the bank's data showed.

Some 52 percent of short-term credits were in U.S. dollars, while the rest were in euros (28.9 percent), Turkish liras (18.5 percent), and other currencies (0.6 percent).

On the long-term side, the private sector's overseas loans amounted to $195.3 billion as of September, down $14.2 billion compared to the end of 2018.

Non-financial institution liabilities constituted 53.5 percent of long-term external loans, the bank said.

The U.S. dollar dominated long-term loans with 60.9 percent, while the euro and Turkish lira followed with 33.5 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

The bank noted that on a basis of remaining maturity at September-end, the private sector's total outstanding loans received from abroad amounted to $54.2 billion in principal repayments over the next 12 months.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain

    Turkey, US have friendly talks but differences remain

  2. Istanbul: One of the worst cities for drivers

    Istanbul: One of the worst cities for drivers

  3. Turkey’s Fathomless Lake wiped off map in treasure hunting

    Turkey’s Fathomless Lake wiped off map in treasure hunting

  4. Moody's rises Turkey's growth rate forecast

    Moody's rises Turkey's growth rate forecast

  5. Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries

    Turkish TV series attract audience from 146 countries
Recommended
Global debt hits over $250T in H1: US-based trade group

Global debt hits over $250T in H1: US-based trade group
Turkeys budget posts $17.8B deficit in 10 months

Turkey's budget posts $17.8B deficit in 10 months
Turkeys unemployment rate stands at 14 percent in August

Turkey's unemployment rate stands at 14 percent in August
Moodys rises Turkeys growth rate forecast

Moody's rises Turkey's growth rate forecast
Turkey diversifies tourist markets

Turkey diversifies tourist markets
Design Week Turkey starts in Istanbul

Design Week Turkey starts in Istanbul
WORLD Turkish Cyprus celebrates foundation anniversary

Turkish Cyprus celebrates foundation anniversary

The 36th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish Cyprus celebrated on Nov. 15.

ECONOMY Global debt hits over $250T in H1: US-based trade group

Global debt hits over $250T in H1: US-based trade group

The global debt jumped by $7.5 trillion to reach $250.09 trillion year-on-year in the first half of 2019, said a global trade group of financial institutions
SPORTS Turkey draw Iceland 0-0, bag EURO 2020 ticket

Turkey draw Iceland 0-0, bag EURO 2020 ticket

Turkish national football team advanced to the UEFA EURO 2020 finals after goalless tie against Iceland evening in Group H qualifying match