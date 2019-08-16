Presidential circular urges immediate finalization of nuclear power plant processes

ANKARA

Works being carried out by state institutions and organizations should be concluded rapidly in order to ensure nuclear power plant projects are completed without delay and nuclear technology is used more effectively for peaceful purposes, a new presidential circular has said.

Three separate circulars on energy signed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were published in the Official Gazette on Aug. 12.

One circular mentions measures to be taken regarding nuclear power plants, stressing that works carried out by relevant public institutions should be finalized immediately in order to complete projects without delay.

All kinds of support, assistance and convenience needed for nuclear power plant projects will be provided meticulously, according to the circular.

In addition, the “Energy Investments Monitoring and Coordination Board” established in 2016 was changed to the “Energy and Natural Resources Investments Monitoring and Coordination Board.”

The board will ensure the monitoring, supervision, and coordination of the permission processes of the investments to be made by public and private sectors. It will coordinate the rapid realization of all energy and natural resource investments.

According to the circular on energy saving in public buildings, all public institutions with annual energy consumption above a certain amount will be required to save 15 percent energy by the end of 2023.

The Energy and Natural Resources Ministry will prepare guidelines for the implementation of saving principles in public buildings. The ministry will report to the Presidency about the realization of energy-saving targets.

The construction of the Akkuyu Nuclear Plant by a Russian-Turkish consortium in the Mediterranean province of Mersin was kicked off by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on April 3.

Turkey had also signed a protocol with the Japanese government for the construction of a nuclear power plant in the province of Sinop on the Black Sea coast. The construction plan was, however, later scrapped.