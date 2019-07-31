President Erdoğan visits MHP leader

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and MHP leader on July 31 discussed domestic politics as well as foreign policy issues.

Erdoğan met with Devlet Bahçeli, leader of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), for about a half-hour, according to the Presidential Communications Directorate.

The meeting, which took place in Bahçeli's home, was closed to the press.

Bahçeli's party and Erdogan's, the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), have been allies in recent elections and also vote together in parliament.