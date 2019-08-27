President Erdoğan meets Putin in Moscow amid Idlib tensions

ANKARA

Turkish and Russian presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Vladimir Putin, held talks in the Russian capital on Aug 27 to discuss recently escalated tensions in the Idlib province of Syria as a result of intensified military operations by the regime forces.

The meeting took place at Zhukovsky International Airport in Russia where the MAKS-2019, an annual Russia aviation and space fair, is taking place.

The two leaders discussed recent developments in Syria, particularly escalated tension in Idlib and ongoing Turkish-American efforts to set up a safe zone on the Turkish-Syrian border in the northeastern Euphrates.

Turkey has expressed concerns over the intensified military actions of the Syrian regime into Idlib on the grounds that they can ignite a humanitarian crisis and a fresh refugee influx. Putin’s spokesman, Dimitri Peskov, sought to ease Ankara’s concerns through a statement a day before Erdoğan’s visit by saying that Russian understands the Turkish worries about Idlib.

However, he added that Russia is equally concerned over the increased presence of jihadist terrorists in the enclave, although a Turkish-Russian deal brokered in September 2018 suggested the withdrawal of all terror elements from the demilitarized province.

Synergy in the field of aviation

Before the meeting, Erdoğan and Putin attended the opening ceremony of the MAKS-2019 fair.

“We have been carrying out important projects in aviation with ‘The future is in the skies’ motto,” Erdoğan said.

The motto Erdoğan was referring to is a quote by modern Turkey’s founder Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, stressing the importance of aviation and space systems.

“Our T-129 attack helicopter is among vehicles many countries want to add to their inventories,” he said, adding that Turkey has come a long way in producing manned and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Hailing the success of Turkish Airlines as the aircraft company is flying to hundreds of countries, Erdoğan said: “We put the first phase of Istanbul Airport, which is one of the largest airports in the world, into use in [2019]. Our desire is that [Istanbul Airport] will host 200 million passengers annually, when all of its phases come into effect.”

The president also emphasized the “close and sincere dialogue” between Turkey and Russia, saying the deep historical background has led the way for such cooperation. The number of Russian tourists travelling to Turkey for their vacations has been hitting record figures, Erdoğan said. “We expect about 6 million Russian tourists to come to [Turkey] in 2019,” he informed.

The volume of trade between Turkey and Russia has already surpassed $25 billion yet the objective is for it to reach $100 billion, Erdoğan conveyed.

“I believe that the synergy we have with Russia regarding aviation and space sectors will deepen our bilateral relations,” he added. Meanwhile, the Russian president conveyed his appreciation for the attention the MAKS 2019 has garnered.

“We regard this as a sign of appreciation of the world towards the great potential of our country. Russia is one of the leading countries in the world in aircraft industry,” Putin said. “I am sure that Russia’s success in aviation and space industry will attract the attention of all our partners, especially our Turkish guests,” he said.

Putin promotes SU-57 to Erdoğan

The two leaders visited the fair site before the beginning of official talks. The Russian leader has introduced Russia’s sophisticated SU-57 aircrafts to Erdoğan at a time when Turkey has been excluded from the F-35 project by the United States because of its decision to deploy S-400 air defense systems.