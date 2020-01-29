'Prayers with you': NBA remembers Turkey quake victims

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

NBA in a game on Jan. 29 between Cleveland Cavaliers and New Orleans Pelicans commemorated the victims of a recent deadly earthquake in Turkey.

Electronic billboards displayed: "Our Prayers are with you Elazığ and Malatya", referring to the eastern provinces of Turkey where a 6.8-magnitude quake claimed 41 lives and injured more than a thousand others.

"I thank all the members of the @cavs organization for showing their unity and support to the victims of Elazig earthquake. Proud to be a member of this lovely family," Cleveland Cavaliers' Turkish international Cedi Osman said in a tweet.



At least 41 people were killed and 1,607 others were injured after a massive earthquake with a magnitude of 6.8 rocked the eastern Turkish province of Elazığ on Jan. 24.