Polish Sèvres Syndrome: Op-ed

  • September 20 2019 09:00:00

Polish Sèvres Syndrome: Op-ed

Robert Rokicki
Polish Sèvres Syndrome: Op-ed

Turkey and Poland have a lot in common. We celebrated the 600th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations in 2014. Few countries in the world can boast about such a tradition.

Every Polish child knows that Turkey was the only country in the world that did not recognize the partition of Poland in 1795. We also remember that in difficult times, the hospitable Turkey gave shelter to Polish immigrants.

Interestingly, Turkey also did not recognize the partition of Poland in 1939, and the Polish ambassador could remain in office at Atatürk Boulevard 241 in Ankara until the end of the war.

The Partition of Poland in 1939?

In Moscow, on Aug. 23, 1939, the Third Reich and the USSR concluded the so-called Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact. Formally, it was a non-aggression agreement. It contained, however, a secret protocol to divide Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Finland and Romania, between these two criminal accomplices.

On Sept. 1, Adolf Hitler invaded Poland. Everyone knows that. World leaders gathered in Poland recently to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the beginning of World War II, with Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay among them.

But not everyone knows that Joseph Stalin invaded Poland just a few days after Hitler, on Sept. 17. Not everyone knows – or not everyone wants to know – that 80 years ago, my country fell victim to a concentrated attack by the two most powerful armies in the world, the two most aggressive and inhuman regimes.

The military parade of Wehrmacht and the Red Army in Brest was a symbolic crowning of this vicious complicity. Yes, Sept. 22, 1939, Hitler and Stalin’s allied forces were marching side-by-side to celebrate the brotherhood of arms and common victory over Poland.

Whenever I told this story in various parts of the world, people reacted with rather modest interest and even disbelief. Indeed, the Nazi-Soviet alliance in 1939-41 is an embarrassment for many. People could not understand why the Poles were so obsessed with the fear of being dismembered.

Yet to my surprise, in Turkey, I met a keen response. At first, I did not know why my Turkish friends have been so interested in the story of some secret protocol, drawing spheres of influence and the conspiracy of imperialistic superpowers to cut a weakened neighbor into pieces. Now I know.

Turks and Poles have a lot in common. Even some historical mentality.

Robert Rokicki is the charge d’affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Ankara.

ww2,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

    2 injured in chemicals factory fire in Istanbul

  2. Turkey, US to establish patrol bases in Syria safe zone: Defense minister

    Turkey, US to establish patrol bases in Syria safe zone: Defense minister

  3. Will Turkey reverse its nuclear weapons policy?

    Will Turkey reverse its nuclear weapons policy?

  4. Main opposition CHP to hold Syria conference

    Main opposition CHP to hold Syria conference

  5. Above-average water temperature in Black Sea leads to poor catch

    Above-average water temperature in Black Sea leads to poor catch
Recommended
Settlement requires a paradigm shift in Cyprus: Op-ed

Settlement requires a paradigm shift in Cyprus: Op-ed
Turkey sends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Sudan

Turkey sends humanitarian aid to flood-hit Sudan

Turkey supports UN-backed political process in Libya

Turkey supports UN-backed political process in Libya

Turkey condemns mistreatment in Greece sports event

Turkey condemns mistreatment in Greece sports event
Turkish Cyprus needs Turkeys guarantorship more than ever: Turkish FM

Turkish Cyprus needs Turkey's guarantorship more than ever: Turkish FM
Turkey- EU hold political dialogue meeting in Brussels

Turkey- EU hold political dialogue meeting in Brussels

WORLD Israel vote deadlock confirmed by near-complete official results

Israel vote deadlock confirmed by near-complete official results

Near-complete official results on Sept. 20 confirmed a deadlock in Israel's general election this week, putting Benny Gantz's party as the largest but without an obvious path to form a majority coalition.    
ECONOMY Turkeys consumer confidence index at 55.8 pts in Sept

Turkey's consumer confidence index at 55.8 pts in Sept

The consumer confidence index stood at 55.8 points in September, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 20.
SPORTS Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkey's Şaziye Erdoğan was crowned with the 2019 World Weightlifting Champion title in Thailand on Sept. 18. 