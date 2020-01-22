Police seized over 10 kilograms of heroin in northwestern Turkey

  • January 22 2020 09:39:49

BOLU-Anadolu Agency
Turkey seized over 10.15 kilograms (about 22 pounds) of heroin in the northwestern province of Bolu, a police source said on Jan. 21.

Anti-narcotics police, assisted by a sniffer dog, searched a suspicious car on a motorway in Bolu, recovering heroin from the trunk of the vehicle, said the source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Two suspects were detained for alleged drug smuggling.

