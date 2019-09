Police seize nearly 1 ton of drugs in Turkey

İZMİR-Anadolu Agency

Turkish police early on Sept. 30 seized nearly 1 ton of drugs in the Aegean province of Izmir.

The drugs were found in a vehicle which was stopped in the Guzelbahce district, an official statement said.

The driver was arrested.

According to police data, Turkish security forces confiscated a total of 17.3 tons of heroin in 2018, arresting more than 1,500 suspects.